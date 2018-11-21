Francis' legacy rides on in River Falls

"Rain, sleet, snow, ice," he said. "I'm serious. I do ride in the blizzards, too."

Bicycling, after all, is Phillips' sole mode of transportation.

That's when a bit of local fate apparently stepped in.

Elise Koop, who helped raise funds for the late Francis Johnson to buy a new bike, connected with Shelly Smith, director of River Falls-based Our Neighbors' Place. Smith, who knows Phillips through her social service organization, learned Koop had raised more money in hopes of honoring Johnson by providing bicycles to community members.

But Koop hadn't yet received a nomination for the bike program.

"I immediately thought, 'I know somebody,'" Smith said.

Aware of Phillips' bike dilemma, she asked if he'd be OK being nominated.

"I didn't see it coming," the 50-year-old said, recalling the offer.

As it turned out, Phillips was the lone nominee. A new bike, he learned, would be waiting for him.

On Nov. 6, Phillips went to Crank Worx on Main Street, where, with Koop and Smith, he picked out his new wheels — a brand-new Trek mountain bike.

The donation was made possible through $2,500 raised by Koop for the Francis Johnson Memorial Fund. She kickstarted the effort on Gofundme as an honorarium for Johnson, who she befriended.

"It was a sweet moment to continue the legacy of Francis," said Koop, who works as events and activities director at UW-River Falls. "We get to do this because of the River Falls community and people who knew Francis."

Crank Worx owner Isaac Curtis participated in the presentation of new bikes to both men. Knowing that, like Johnson, Phillips is a die-hard bicyclist makes it all the more special, he said.

"I think Ken was a great selection," Curtis said. "It continues on Francis' tradition."

More than $1,100 remains in the Gofundme account, which is still live. Koop said she intends to give away at least one bike a year and is hoping to organize a community bike ride that would serve as a sustaining fundraiser for the program.

Phillips, who's already busy riding the bike to his job at Subway on Paulson Road, said he's happy to be part of a program that honors Johnson.

"We live in a good community because we've got people who care," he said.