Proposed Spring Valley budget released

The $796,704 budget features only minor changes from the previous budget, with the main change coming from increased revenue from licenses and permits, a 2.33 percent drop in general government expenses and an increased expense for a full-time police officer, in lieu of two part-time officers.

"I don't think there's a whole lot of changes," said Luann Emerson, Spring Valley's clerk. "The entire budget changed a half percent."

The half percent increases comes mostly from a budget restraint payment — where the county held the 2018 budget below the 2017 budget — and now gets to spend that money. The revenue jump also includes about a $3,000 jump in general property taxes from new construction, Emerson said.

The village has recently faced increased pet expenses due to having to track down loose animals, she said. If no one claims the lost pet, they are sent to a shelter.

To help combat those costs, the village board elected to double pet licensing.

In the past, it cost $10 to license a spayed and neutered dog or cat, and now it is $20. For non-spayed pets the price is now $30, up from $15.

"We spent an awful lot of time this year with pets that got loose and tracking down owners," Emerson said.

Other revenues rose due to increased interest in renting out village buildings, paired with increased rates — decided in May.

The budget also shifted for the Spring Valley Police Department, which is attempting to hire a full-time officer, instead of operating with two part-time officers like in the past, she said. There are also village board discussions surrounding a school resource officer, though details for that are still undecided.

A public hearing for the budget is set for 6:15 p.m. Dec. 5 prior to that month's village board meeting.