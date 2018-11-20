California's Nancy Pelosi is expected to return to the position, but 16 Democrats from other states have called for new leadership. A replacement for Paul Ryan will be picked in January. Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pocan and Ron Kind haven't said they will support her. Both are undecided and both have private meetings scheduled with Pelosi.

--

Deer license sales down from 2017

DNR officials say hunters purchased slightly fewer deer licenses heading into opening day of Wisconsin's traditional nine-day gun season.

The nine-day season started Saturday. Department of Natural Resources data shows hunters had purchased 774,332 deer licenses as of midnight Friday, down 2.5 percent from 2017. DNR officials say the licenses include bow licenses, mentored hunt licenses and conservation patron licenses, a combination sports license that also includes fishing, pheasant and trapping licenses. The DNR plans to release preliminary opening weekend harvest totals Tuesday.

--

Clerks concerned about moving to 2020 presidential primary

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a bill which would move the 2020 presidential primary in the state.

Currently, it is set for April 7 of that year — the same day as the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court. A change could help Republican candidates for the state court. Several clerks around the state are saying moving the presidential primary could confuse voters and increase costs as much as $7 million. They say it is unwise from security and procedural perspectives.

--

Sentences handed down for men convicted of killing dog

Two Keshena men have been sentenced for shooting a neighbor's dog to death. Thirty-four-year-old Jeremy Fish was carrying a rifle and 33-year-old Bobby Joe Sanapaw had a short-barreled shotgun July 12th during the confrontation. Fish killed the dog and Sanapaw was wounded when the dog's owners opened fire as the two ran away. Fish was sentenced to 18 months in a federal prison, while Sanapaw was given probation.

--

Teachers at Racine school file grievance over chaotic learning environment

Teachers at Mitchell Middle School in Racine say at least 15 school employees have been hurt by students this year alone.

Staff members filed a grievance last month over what they call a "chaotic learning environment." One former teacher says he has back, neck and shoulder injuries after being assaulted by students several different times. The teachers union will meet with district officials next month to discuss the grievance. The district says it has already made a change in leadership at Mitchell.

--

Man allegedly rolls up for sentencing in stolen vehicle

A Richland Center man was arrested by the Iowa County Sheriff's Department when he showed up at the courthouse for a hearing in a stolen vehicle.

Thirty-eight-year-old William Taylor was taken into custody about a half-hour before his sentencing hearing on a burglary charge was scheduled to start. That hearing was rescheduled to Nov. 26.

--

Scientific firm to construct $35M complex in Madison

Global life sciences firm Eurofins Scientific plans to purchase a parcel of land in a Madison business park and construct a $35 million laboratory and office building that could house nearly 500 employees. Madison economic development officials say Eurofins will pay about $1 million for 22 acres. Officials say another one-million dollars will be forgiven if the company retains 375 full-time employees at the site for four years. Officials say the arrangement also includes having the city pick up a large part of the bill to extend municipal services to the site.

Oak Creek council considers lease for Amazon

Members of the Oak Creek Common Council will consider a tenant agreement with online retail giant Amazon at a meeting Tuesday.

Approval could be the first step toward the opening of a major distribution center in the Milwaukee suburb. It could mean one-thousand new jobs for the region. This is the first time Amazon has been confirmed as the new tenant which will be using the four-story building containing about two-and-a-half-million square feet of space.

--