--

Republicans push to keep Klett tourism secretary

Wisconsin Republicans members are making an unusual push for Gov.-elect Tony Evers to retain the state tourism secretary.

Ten GOP members of the Assembly tourism committee sent Evers a letter urging him to keep Stephanie Klett in charge of the Department of Tourism. The letter says Klett helped grow tourism from a $14.08 billion industry in 2011 to more than $20.6 billion today. Committee Chairman Travis Tranel has started an online petition demanding Klett keep her job. Nearly 2,000 people had signed it as of Wednesday.

--

Woman seriously injured in downtown Madison hit-and-run

Madison police are investigating after a woman was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash.

Madison police say officers responded to the intersection of East Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue early Sunday morning where an unconscious woman was found in the road after being hit by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim's name has not been released. Police say officers are on the lookout for the driver.

--

Barn fire under investigation in Dane County

Authorities say a barn fire is under investigation in Dane County.

Fire officials say the fire started early Sunday morning at a metal hay barn on the 3400 block of Mueller Road in the Village of Windsor. Investigators say the barn is a complete loss. No one was injured.

--

Madison’s bishop dies

Catholics in Madison are remembering their bishop for his dedication to their faith.

Bishop Robert Morlino died Saturday night at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. The Diocese of Madison says he suffered from a heart attack Wednesday. Morlino was 71 years old.

--

Walker orders flags at half-staff for WWII Air Force private

Gov. Scott Walker ordered flags at half-staff in Wisconsin Sunday in honor of World War II Army Air Forces Private First Class Joseph Natvik.

The 20-year-old airman from Madison was the engineer on a plane that crashed on July 17th, 1945 while carrying supplies to Chinese forces fighting the Japanese. There will be a burial for Natvik with full military honors Sunday in Monona. The aircraft wreckage was discovered in 2007 and Natvik's remains were accounted for this September and returned to his family in Wisconsin. Walker said in a statement, "He is an American hero who's sacrifice we can never repay. It is an honor to see him finally return home with the honors he deserves."

--

It’s ‘Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day’ in Wisconsin

This Monday November 26th is 'Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day' in Wisconsin and it appears to be a timely designation.

Forecasters expected snow across the southern half of Wisconsin Sunday and snow-covered roads Sunday evening into Monday morning. WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross says snowplow drivers provide a critical public service that helps ensure continued operations for business, medical services, schools — and life in general all winter long. Motorists are urged to say 'thank you' by driving safely near plow trucks and giving them room to work. Drivers should stay 200 feet behind a working snowplow and make sure you can see the plow's mirror to ensure the driver can see you.