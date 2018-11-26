Once all this is approved, the village will hire the officer, who will serve both school buildings for eight hours a week, pending details that have yet to be worked out, Haack said.

He said the officer would be part of the school safety team, be involved in classes as needed and be available to students and faculty to discuss ideas and concerns. The school resource officer would also be available for additional supervision during the day for special school events.

The officer's position would be funded by some new Title IV funds.

"The SRO will be an employee of the village, so they will hire and pay the officer," Haack said. "We will contract for time for the officer from the village. It is anticipated that the cost will be approximately $7,000 to $8,000 per year."

School safety

Haack said the district has been looking at and updating the school safety plan. The latest update was a requirement of recent safety grants awarded to the school district.

"The plan has been revamped and updated using a template developed by CESA #10 that incorporates all of the elements deemed necessary by the Department of Justice," Haack said.

Haack said some upcoming renovations to the school will also factor into safety improvements.

"Some of the upcoming updates such safety film on the windows and the ability to lock down the wings of the MS/HS," Haack said, "will play a part in making our school more safe for students and staff. Also having a more secure entrance at the MS/HS will be a big help."

Haack said the district's safety plan will serve both district schools.

"That consistency throughout the district really helps," he said, "as we have staff that work in both buildings and a maintenance staff that serves all areas in the district."

Dual credit program

The school board also heard an update Monday, Nov. 19, on statewide dual credit programs, and a new dual credit program in Spring Valley. Haack said the Spring Valley dual credit program will be similar to programs in other Wisconsin districts.

"Students will be allowed to take credits at UW system institutions and Wisconsin Technical Colleges," Haack said. "The district will pay for up to 18 postsecondary semester credits that meet the guidelines of the program."

Referendum

Haack said the school board discussed the possibility of having a referendum for new facilities on the April ballot. Nothing has been decided, he said. But if the board does vote to have a referendum added to the April ballot, a decision would need to be made by mid-January.