Ellsworth recycling fee hike moves to full board

"We have to go where P.I.G. is going." said village trustee Kenny Manfred, who sits on the committee.

The recommendation moves forward a one-year contract with P.I.G., which leaves open the door for an improved recycling market and, as a result, lower costs for the village, said trustee Curt Wandmacher, who is also on the committee.

P.I.G. owner Paul Larson previously told the Herald that the business made about $116 a ton on recycling a few years ago, but is now losing roughly $21 a ton. Larson had said that if the county took single-sort recycling — where all materials, regardless of what type — are put in the same bin, it would offset prices for them and residents.

However, the county has a recycling facility that takes dual-stream recycling, a method that sorts the materials into two different bins to create cleaner, high quality recycling to sell. Switching to a single-stream facility is not financially feasible for the county, according to a report the county commissioned and a trial run accepting single sort in 2016.

With a population less than 5,000, Ellsworth is not mandated by state law to offer recycling services. However, Wandmacher said that is not a likely outcome unless costs continue to rise in future years.

"Hopefully the market turns around on recyclables," he said.