Ellsworth recycling fee hike moves to full board
A recycling fee hike for Ellsworth residents moved one step closer to implementation at a November village committee meeting.
The fee hike — from $1.09 a month to $5 — comes on the heels of a rocky global recycling market, and thus increased costs for the village's recycling service provider, Paul's Industrial Garage, which previously told the Herald it is losing money handing the area's recyclables. The village's Solid Waste, Cable T.V., Public Safety Special Committee moved a recommendation for the fee hike forward at its November meeting, and the proposal will be decided on at the December village board meeting.
"We have to go where P.I.G. is going." said village trustee Kenny Manfred, who sits on the committee.
The recommendation moves forward a one-year contract with P.I.G., which leaves open the door for an improved recycling market and, as a result, lower costs for the village, said trustee Curt Wandmacher, who is also on the committee.
P.I.G. owner Paul Larson previously told the Herald that the business made about $116 a ton on recycling a few years ago, but is now losing roughly $21 a ton. Larson had said that if the county took single-sort recycling — where all materials, regardless of what type — are put in the same bin, it would offset prices for them and residents.
However, the county has a recycling facility that takes dual-stream recycling, a method that sorts the materials into two different bins to create cleaner, high quality recycling to sell. Switching to a single-stream facility is not financially feasible for the county, according to a report the county commissioned and a trial run accepting single sort in 2016.
With a population less than 5,000, Ellsworth is not mandated by state law to offer recycling services. However, Wandmacher said that is not a likely outcome unless costs continue to rise in future years.
"Hopefully the market turns around on recyclables," he said.