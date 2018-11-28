Zimmerman appointed to top legislative committee

The process calls for the budget to be submitted by the governor, which for the first time since 2010 will be a Democrat after Tony Evers defeated Gov. Scott Walker.

"While we may not agree on everything, I'm looking forward to working with Gov. Evers," Zimmerman said in a news release. "As a self-made businessman, I've made deals with people around the world, and I know that my Republican colleagues and I will work to find common ground on what's best for western Wisconsin and the state as a whole."

Zimmerman's addition returns a member from the St. Croix-Pierce county region after former Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, was appointed to serve in Gov. Scott Walker's Cabinet. Former Hudson Assembly members Kitty Rhoades and Dean Knudson have also served on Joint Finance.

"The biggest news here is that western Wisconsin once again has a seat at the table," Zimmerman said.