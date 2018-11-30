Prosecutors had told the court 28-year-old Jonathan Tilman Lane put a wire in one sausage on a processing line and later put a cigarette paper in another sausage. The company says none of the sausages made it out of the Sheboygan Falls factory. Lane was sentenced Thursday for his actions last March.

--

2 Middleton High School students arrested for sexual assault of minor

Just two days after 200 students rallied at Middleton High School to raise awareness of sexual misconduct, authorities say a 14-year-old girl was attacked.

Two students at the school were arrested and 18-year-old Mohammad Aldachach made a court appearance this week. Investigators with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say the victim got a ride home from a basketball game Nov. 21. Aldachach and a 16-year-old student are accused of taking the girl to a location where she was sexually assaulted.

--

1 Patient With Legionnaires' Disease Dies At UW Health

Hospital officials at UW Health say one of the patients with Legionnaires' disease has died.

A spokesperson says the victim was being treated for severe health problems. That person's name hasn't been released. At the same time the death was announced, the hospital also reported a fifth person has tested positive for the Legionella bacteria. The first four cases were blamed on an issue with the Madison hospital's hot water system, but the fifth patient reportedly contracted the bacteria outside the facility.

--

Wisconsin Farmers Get $10M From Federal Bailout Program

A federal bailout program to help farmers deal with falling market prices will send about $10 million to Wisconsin.

Numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the average Wisconsin farmer will get $2,145. About 11 farms in the state will receive more than $50,000. Farmers are being compensated for losses caused by Trump administration trade battles with countries like China, Canada and Mexico.

--

Merrill Man Given 25 Years For Stabbing His Father To Death

A plea agreement reached by a 22-year-old Merrill man will send him to prison for 25 years for killing his father.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Monroe was found stabbed to death in his apartment two years ago. An autopsy revealed Monroe had been stabbed 26 times. Tyler Monroe was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in 2017 and he entered a guilty plea last June. When he gets out of prison, Monroe will be on extended supervision for another 20 years.

--

Outgoing House Speaker Ryan Lists Immigration, Debt As Biggest Regrets

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says his two biggest regrets as he prepares to leave office are not successfully dealing with immigration and the national debt.

The GOP lawmaker is set to retire after 20 years in Congress. In an interview Thursday with the Washington Post, Ryan says if the national debt and immigration can be addressed, "we will have a great 21st century." But Ryan says "history is going to be very good to this (GOP) majority" because of the tax reform bill Republicans passed under his leadership.

--

Appleton Man Arrested For Posing As Doctor

Appleton police say officers have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of posing as a doctor.

Kyle G. Larsen faces multiple charges, including practicing medicine without a license. Police say they received a tip that "suspicious services" were being offered at an office on East Wisconsin Avenue. Investigators say they learned Larsen, who was going by the name Dr. Kyle Ellis, was offering medical treatments and giving out medications when he was not licensed to do so. Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the office of "Doctor Kyle Ellis." He was taken into custody. Police officials say evidence of an illegal medical practice was located at the building.