Residents convince city to pay more Lake Street costs

PRESCOTT -- After hearing strong opinions from Lake Street residents at a public hearing in July, the Prescott City Council agreed to cover 50 percent of assessment costs to have Lake Street platted.

State statute allows only one way to special assess for an assessor’s plat, and that is based off land value of parcels.

The Council voted unanimously April 11 to move ahead with an assessor plat for Lake Street, performed by Cedar Corporation, not to exceed $60,000. The plat (defining the right-of-way) is necessary in order for the city to make improvements to the street. As one of Prescott’s first city streets, it does not currently follow its platted path.

According to July meeting minutes, “Usually you have a subdivision plat which will define the lots and public right-of-ways but with Lake Street there is not one document which defines the public right-of-way. A number of the lots on Lake Street have been created by certified survey maps.”

The city-owned beach, which is 633 feet long, was valued at $454,000, while the city property across from the turnaround (355 feet long) was valued at $135,300.

The council had originally decided that property owners would pick up 90 percent of the $60,000 tab with the city covering the other 10 percent. That was not acceptable to many residents.

Comments made by Lake Street residents during the public hearing ran the gamut. For example:

Doing an overlay of the street would not help with the utilities or stormwater system.

Originally it was thought the cost for the assessor’s plat would be equally divided among all of the property owners, but property owners on the river side are paying an inordinate amount of the special assessments.

If there are changes in existing right-of-way, the property owners would need to be paid for the property.

Maintenance of the entire street has been lacking, such as pot filling, no snow plowing nor street cleaning.

New title work done will need to be done for mortgages.

Problems with sanitary service at the wastewater treatment plant during high water and stormwater drainage.

Residents on the private drive were not included in the assessor plat even though they travel Lake Street to get to their property.

Blacktop is failing, but curb and gutter is not needed.

Lake Street residents pay the highest taxes in Prescott. Properties on Lake Street never sell because of the real estate taxes.

A number of residents have already put in curb and gutter on their own and this would be removed as part of a street project.

City officials said it’s not known if curb and gutter will be part of the street project yet.

Surveyor Jim Swanson assured residents they will work with residents who have already had their land surveyed who know where their survey stakes are.

There will be a 30-day waiting period for review of the plat and after that time if there are no issues the plat would be recorded.

Cedar Corporation engineer Greg Adams said the utilities in the street are old. City Administrator Jayne Brand also reminded the Council certain items must be addressed for the wastewater treatment plant’s permit and the amount of effluent going into the plant. Public Works Director Hank Zwart said there are cracks in the sewer lines and they’re not sealed at the manholes. Greg Adams stated eminent domain is not part of an assessor plat nor can there be any lot splits.

A motion to table the issue for 60 days failed, followed by another failed motion to approve the assessor plat for Lake Street with the city paying 70 percent of the special assessment costs.

The council finally consented to pay 50 percent of the special assessment costs.

”The city may never have to do another assessor plat as most of the land platted in the city is platted as a subdivision,” said Brand.