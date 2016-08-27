Rabbits need rules too

A public hearing was held before the regular Elmwood village board meeting Aug. 15 to discuss an ordinance change concerning the number of rabbits that can be kept for educational purposes or 4-H projects.

Village board trustee Dolores Radtke detailed a resident’s request for an increase in the number of rabbits allowed.

“Currently the ordinance allows a maximum of four rabbits per household,” Radtke said. “The case that was brought to the board’s attention is for a 4-H project and is in need for that number to be increased.”

Village clerk Amy Wayne said the project has to do with breeding.

“This change would increase the number of rabbits for a temporary time frame,” Wayne said.

After comments, questions and concerns were considered, the board unanimously voted to change the ordinance to allow for a “reasonable and temporary” increase in the number of rabbits allowed per household for educational and/or 4-H projects.

Applicants will pay a $5 fee and fill out a form detailing the County Fair’s involvement, dates of events and other necessary information.

Susan Pelzel and jamie Reitz were appointed to the Nursing Home Board.

A picnic license for the Elmwood Fire Department was approved.

Eight temporary operator’s licenses for an Elmwood Fire Department fundraising event Sept. 10 were approved: Travis Hartung, Mike Baker, Rob Bowen, Tom Joyce, Dave Sundquist, Adrienne Sundquist, Tony Kannel and Corey Bowen.

The board voted to deny an operator’s license for Andrea K. Prinsen (Sandbar) because the form was not filled out completely. Prinsen will be given another opportunity to resubmit the request.

Police Chief Mike Schaffer reported a total of 30 calls for service/complaints in July: 10 were traffic violations, seven were ordinance violations and five were open-line 911 calls.

Trustee Neil Boltik provided a solid report for the nursing home.

“Inside remodeling is being done; a marketing team is doing a great job with the project,” Boltik said. “Oak Street is being resurfaced and private rooms are being renovated because that’s the draw right now.”

The nursing home budget is based on 30 occupants; as of July 31 there were 28.