BAY CITY -- The Bay City Village Board denied a request to allow year-round campers in the village during the Aug. 10 meeting.

At the July meeting, campers showed up to voice wanting to stay at the campgrounds year-round. The board cited liability and insurance needs as their main concern. Unless weather dictates an earlier date, the campgrounds will shut down Oct. 15.

The ongoing direct legislation request by resident David Meixner and his attorney Bill Mavity regarding a land dispute in the village was discussed in closed session.

According to Bay City village clerk/treasurer Shawnie King, the board reviewed a letter sent July 5 by Mavity to the village. The board also reviewed village attorney Robert Loberg’s response to the letter, dated July 27.

According to King, no action was taken during the meeting. No further details regarding the content of the two letters was released.

An invitation has been extended to the village board members to walk the proposed trail with reporters from the Pierce County Herald, Meixner and others in an effort to better understand the proposed project. A date has not yet been set for the walk.