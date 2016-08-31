Tax levy and mill rate increases projected

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth Community School District taxpayers would see an increased total school levy and mill rate in the proposed 2016-2017 budget as presented at the Aug. 29 annual school board meeting.

The plan calls for a total school levy of $10,022,338, which would be about $915,000 higher (9.13 percent) than last year. The mill rate, which reflects tax per $1,000 worth of property valuation, would also increase from 10.87 to 11.96 (9.11 percent), which is an estimated $109 more per $100,000 valuation. Superintendent Barry Cain said this is less than the projected increase, which this spring during the referendum had been $120.

This proposed budget is not the final budget, Cain emphasized. Factors that could change numbers are the Third Friday enrollment count, open enrollment numbers, actual staff costs (such as insurance and benefits), the amount of general state aid (not definite until Oct. 15) and property values.

A special school board meeting will be held in late October to finalize the budget numbers.

Highlights from this year’s proposed budget are as follows:

Health insurance costs usually rise 8 percent each year. This year will see a 5 percent reduction in costs, which is locked in for the following year, for a total of $529,000 in savings.

The district will see an increase of $431,000 in state aid due to increased student population. General aid will go from $150 per student to $250 per student. This helps reduce the property tax levy, which is projected to decrease from $7,173,490 to $6,802,112.

A small total revenue increase is projected, from $18,119,565 to $18,379,313.

Cain said there are few differences on the expenditure side of the budget, though one significant decrease was other support services, which includes retirement and CESA costs. This number decreased from $444,834 to $386,600. Also notable is the cost to taxpayers for special education after funds are received. This went from $1,740,744 to $1,684,153.

Total expenditures projected equal $17,800,184, compared to $17,560,462 last year.

When looking at the debt service fund, a middle school and high school referendum payment is due, totalling $859,259. Next year debt payments will significantly decrease, Cain said.

The debt service for Act 32 (Wisconsin retirement) expenditures decreased from just over $7 million to just over $2 million.

The food service fund is no longer projecting a deficit, with a projected ending fund balance of $55,461.

The district set aside $100,000 this year in the new Fund 46, a capital improvement savings fund. It’s proposed to set aside another $100,000 this year.

Lastly, the interest rate received in the new elementary project was 2.82 percent, which will result in more than $7 million in saving over the projected 4 percent interest rate over the next 20 years.

Cain said the projection is for Ellsworth School District property values to increase, which would lower the tax impact even more.

The electors present (including board members) voted 12-0 to levy upon taxable property in the school district a sum of $6,802,114 for general school purposes, $859,259 for debt service, $2,150,965 for non referendum debt and $210,000 for community service. The total tax levy then equals $10,022,338.

A resolution was approved on 12-0 vote to set the board president’s annual salary at $2,500, the yearly salary for the board’s vice president, clerk and treasurer at $2,000, and the salary for the remaining board members at $1,900 per year.

Bid package No. 1 was approved for the new elementary school in Ellsworth, which totaled $2,743,868.

Total Excavating will perform site work, Red Cedar Steel will provide steel beams for the structure and Hoffman was awarded the landscaping contract.

Bids may be awarded for the concrete, pre-cast walls work at the Sept. 12 meeting.

The 2017 annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

The personnel report was approved, including the following hires: Ryan Kelly (high school custodial staff), Brittany Lennartson (Hillcrest special education paraprofessional), Loralee Kiefer (Prairie View PKC/special education paraprofessional), Jordan Petersen (high school/hillcrest physical education teacher) and Ann Turner (Prairie View elementary music teacher 40 percent time).

The board voted to provide bus and van drivers with a 2 percent pay increase. A whole new route and pay system will be researched in light of routes changing for the new elementary school. Details to be analyzed will include short/long routes, trip pay, in-town vs. rural rate, etc.

The elementary school groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. The public is invited to attend the outdoor program, followed by a video presentation and refreshments in the high school cafetorium.



Other business