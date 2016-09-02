New Pierce County K-9 receives name, training

Nestle Purina officials present a check to members of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office as part of their support of the K-9 program. Pictured: Donny Knutson (K-9 Officer), Gina Leonard (NPPC Safety Manager), Nancy Hove (Pierce County Sheriff), Kip Stevenson (NPPC Factory Manager), Lisa Baker (NPPC Accounting), Sandy Crull-Deschand (NPPC HR). (Submitted photo)

ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County’s new police dog shall no longer go nameless.

The Holland shepherd/German shepherd mix was named Odin after arriving in Ellsworth, where Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy Donnie Knutson will be the dog’s handler. The dog arrived earlier this month from Europe.

Funding for the dog -- and training for both Knutson and Odin -- was provided by Nestle Purina, which operates a plant in Hager City.

Plant Manager Kip Stevenson said the effort was part of outreach opportunities the company seeks out in communities for pets, children and the elderly.

“The opportunity to partner with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and help fund the purchase of a new K-9 for our community was very exciting,” Stevenson said. “We have had the opportunity to help fund the purchase and feeding of several K-9 dogs in our surrounding community.”

That, he said, has included partnerships with Goodhue (Minn.) and Dunn counties, along with Red Wing.

Knutson and Odin begin three months of training at a Minnesota facility before taking to the streets in December.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the name Odin came from an anonymous submission from outside the agency. The department had solicited name ideas from the public during the Pierce County Fair.

Though the dog shares the same name as the mythical Norse god, Matthys said he wasn’t aware of any symbolism.