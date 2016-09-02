Prescott looks at energy efficiency funding options

PRESCOTT -- The Prescott City Council is faced with tough decisions for funding energy efficiency, deferred maintenance and solar installation projects, as was heard at the Aug. 22 meeting.

Finance Director Vanessa Norby outlined each option, showing pros and cons for each. Options under consideration include funds from the State Trust Fund, GO Bonds (General Obligation Borrowing) and a proposal from Eutectics Consulting LLC in Minneapolis, which handles financing for clean energy projects. Ten-, 15- and 20-year payment plans are being reviewed.

Energy projects are being considered for the city hall and library, police and ambulance quarters, public works, heritage center, wastewater treatment plant, Freedom Park, fire station and outdoor lighting. Some of the projects include HVAC upgrades, solar pv and lighting retrofitting. According to a report presented by the city council, “HVAC systems in the City Hall and Wastewater Treatment Plant show signs of near term failure.”

It was brought up that the city had signed a commitment letter regarding these projects, and according to meeting minutes if the solar project is not completed it would cost the city $25,000 in engineering services.

Currently the total cost is projected at $1,202,737.29. The board will have to consider the effects of interest rates and other cost factors with each spending plan.

The timeline discussed at the meeting included city hall being completed in 2016 with everything else due for completion in 2017.

No actions were taken at this meeting, but Brand says that the council hopes to have answers in time for the Oct. 19 finance committee meeting.

An open hearing was held to address the possible closing of an alley in Prescott located in Block 1, Rodney Johnson’s Addition.

According to City Administrator Jayne Brand, this alley is not a new issue.

In fact, Brand said there was a petition drawn up in 1957 to close the alley. However, it never made it through the final steps and was not filed at the courthouse. The petition could not be found in past minutes either, so the issue will have to be viewed again from square one.

According to information detailed about the resolution, “The public interest requires it vacate and discontinue use of the … alley.” The final outcome of the decision will still see the city in charge of maintaining public utilities and “all other public improvements.”

A follow-up hearing will occur during the Sept. 12 city council meeting. The alley is platted through the middle of someone’s house.

Honoring fallen officer Jackie Ryden was one of the first items on the agenda. A flag was presented to his widow Lori Ryden to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Ryden’s death in action Sept. 2 2006 while on duty. He had served as a Prescott police officer for 33 years.

"I knew Jack a long time, I loved him he was a great guy, and he's always with us," said Prescott Police Chief Gary M. Krutke, who presented the flag alongside police investigator Jesse Nealy.