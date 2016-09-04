ATV routes denied, rezoning under consideration

River Falls attorney Max Neuhaus (center) receives a commendation and a hand shake from Judge Joseph Boles (left ) and Pierce County Board chair Jeff Holst for performing pro bono work. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

Judge Joseph Boles (left) and Pierce County Board chair Jeff Holst (right) presented attorneys Donald Schwab (center) and Maxfield Neuhaus (back) commendations for providing legal services pro bono in the county. They were honored at the Aug. 23 meeting. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

ELLSWORTH -- On Aug. 23, the Pierce County Board, reviewed and ultimately denied the development of two ATV routes.

The proposed routes were located in the towns of Trenton and Hartland. In Trenton, the route would have run from 230th Avenue to U.S. Hwy. 63; in Hartland the path would have followed County Road EE from 210th Avenue to 620th Street.

After hearing comments from the public and board members, a roll call vote was called for each route; both failed. The route in Trenton was voted down 11 to six and Hartland 10 to seven.

Earlier in the meeting, Pierce County lawyers Donald Schwab and Max Neuhaus were commended for pro bono legal services that they provided to citizens in the county.

"They've really provided a needed service in our society," said Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Boles, who presented the award with County Board Chairman Jeff Holst to the two lawyers.

After review by both the Land Management Committee and Finance and Personnel Committee, resolution 16-09 to amend Town of River Falls zoning was passed by County Board members. The resolution is regarding Farmland Preservation zoning and cell phone tower regulation. The Agricultural Enterprise Area spans more than 51,400 acres, and lies in the towns of River Falls, Clifton and Martell.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection, this AEA was sought by 51 petitioners.

A first reading for a land rezone request in the town of Trenton was also on the agenda. Landowners Daniel and Jean Ryan are trying to rezone 3.09 acres of their property from rural residential to general rural flexible in order to build an agricultural structure.

Currently under the rural residential zoning, Pierce County Code does not permit such construction.

According to the report submitted to the board by Zoning Specialist Ryan Bechel, “adjacent land uses are agricultural, higher-density residential and industrial.”

The rezoning would have to adhere to a town’s comprehensive plan, which works to preserve cultural and agricultural resources. The Trenton Town Planning Commission pushed the ordinance forward for county approval on May 10 of this year saying that it would it was “consistent” with this plan.

Reorganizing a county position from behavioral health human services worker to a social work position was approved on first reading. Addressing the chairman, board member Michael Kahlow moved that the rules be suspended to adopt the resolution at first reading in order to fill the position swiftly.

Other Business

The position change will cost about $11,000 a year, but requires no funds from the county. It is supported entirely by state and federal funds, and if that money is not available in the future, the position will be eliminated.