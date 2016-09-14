The above graphic illustrates the percentage of the population that uses Pierce County libraries, based on 2015 data. According to the graphic, 61 percent of the county's population uses the county's libraries. (Courtesy of Pierce County libraries)

ELLSWORTH -- Representatives from Pierce County libraries again asked for an increase in Act 150 library reimbursement funding at the Sept. 6 Pierce County Finance & Personnel Committee meeting.

Pierce’s libraries requested a 15 percent increase Sept. 6 above the state mandated 70 percent funding total; this is less than the request at August’s F&P meeting for a 30 percent increase to the full 100 percent reimbursement rate.

At that meeting the board requested more expansive information. The current level of the county’s reimbursement is at the minimum 70 percent. Whether a county decides to provide reimbursement beyond the mandated 70 percent to municipalities that maintain a library is up to the county.

State statute Act 150 outlines that “A county that does not maintain a consolidated public county library and that contains residents who are not residents of a municipality that maintains a public library shall pay to each public library in the county an amount that is equal to at least 70 percent.”

According to data compiled by the Pierce County library directors, 19,027 county residents live in a municipality without a library, and 53 percent of the population that uses the libraries is rural.

The calculated annual impact for an increase to 85 percent reimbursement for the owner of a $100,000 home would be $3.22; for a 30 percent increase it would be $6.43.

The funds collected by the county are outlined by the following guidelines:

Property owners who are not living in one of the six municipalities with a library. Those residing in municipal/village limits are already paying a library tax as part of the municipal level.

Assessed on the property as a mill rate of 0.122723 (2016 Recommended Budget) on the nonexempt properties within the county as part of the county portion of the property tax bill.

Library Fund expenditures are not subject to the County’s levy limit.

If a funding increase were to pass, it is possible that the libraries won’t receive those funds until March 2017.

"It's always about two years or less behind," said Rich O’Connell, Spring Valley Village Board trustee who presented the agenda item to the committee.

Multiple support letters from the community were submitted to the board.

Katie Bartko, public health manager/WIC director at the Pierce County Health Department, noted the resources that PC libraries offer in her letter.

“For some of the families I work with, the library is their main source of the internet for the many online demands in today’s society,” she said.

The library’s resources for inmates was the subject of a letter sent by Stephanie Stark of West Cap, who works as the literacy and skills enhancement coordinator.

“Our tutor reports inmates seem eager to meet with her to give her a report of the books they have read,” Stark said. “We hope the inmates will be more likely to use the community resources at the library when they are released.”

Gilman resident Margy Balwierz said, “Libraries are a constant and nourishing part of life and need attention especially in a rural area whose resources are not abundant; support a thriving cultural library source in our county.”

Julie Webb of Spring Lake Township said, “I feel when you have children who BEG to go to the library...the library is doing something right.”

Pierce County Board Chair Jeff Holst expressed concern for raising taxes.

"I think you guys provide a service, it's a wonderful service,” Holst said. “But I've also got elderly people that can't afford any more tax in my township. I'm caught between a rock and a hard place.”

The motion to raise the funding to 85 percent was presented but died with lack of a second. An increase of 5 percent to 75 percent was approved and will move forward to the County Board for final approval.

During the meeting, the 2017 security budget was under review. A list of potential projects included but was not limited to laptop/remote access to security cameras for the court security officer, metal security rings for defendants in courtrooms, security for Judge James Duvall’s office and court level conference rooms and the conversion of security cameras from analog to IP and recording from DVR to servers.

The Building Committee requested the acquisition of a non-county consultant to provide an analysis of the best way to proceed in regards to utilization of new jail site office space and future use of the courthouse annex after staff relocation.

The consultant would provide the committee with usage options while including cost estimates, as well as advantages and disadvantages for each.

Safety and security concerns were cited by the Building Committee as major components in the ongoing process.

The position would not exceed $25,000 in cost, with funds coming from the building outlay budget. The consultant would be expected to provide a complete analysis of options discussed by Dec. 15 of this year.

The adoption of a proposed Shoreland Zoning Ordinance was approved on first reading. According to information put forward to the board, “Shoreland standards apply to the use of property within 1,000 feet of a lake, pond or flowage and 300 feet of a stream or river.”

All counties in the state are required to adopt these uniform standards by Oct. 1.

Additional changes to the standards were made in February and April, but the same adoption date is still in place.