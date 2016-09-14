Downtown SV is getting spruced up

SPRING VALLEY -- A new business may be coming to Spring Valley in the form of an auto body shop.

Spring Valley Village Board members heard from Chad Parent Wednesday, Sept. 7, who discussed his desire to purchase a downtown building to run his business.

Village president Marsha Brunkhorst welcomes the idea of another business in Spring Valley. It would be located at the former Willie Wash facility.

“It sounds like zoning is not the problem, but passing the inspections of the DNR and the EPA due to installing oil traps and ensuring proper drainage, disposal and ventilation could be the challenge,” Brunkhorst said.

Parent asked about building upward in order to create an office, and adding a back area fence. Village clerk Luann Emerson referred to the village ordinance of set back requirements for building structures and fences.

“It’s nice to have a new business in town,” said village trustee Matt Hoepfel. “Good luck with your plans.”

Also related to downtown was an update on the Raasch Ford remodel.

“Progress is very good,” said Brunkhorst. “It’s been a good partnership (Raasch used a Community Development Association grant to complete the remodel of the former Ford garage) once we got it all figured out. The goal was to get done by Dam Days and Chad (Raasch) has worked hard.”

A Community Development Association facade grant was approved for Sneaker’s Pub & Eatery (S119 McKay Ave.) in the amount of $13,475. The total project cost is $24,500 to repair the north wall of the pub with steel siding and insulation.

Another downtown building, Preferred Payroll at S215 S. McKay Ave., was approved for a $1,485 grant for a window upgrade and paint project, which will total $2,700.

Brunkhorst reported there’s $33,000 in grant money remaining to be awarded.

The board also authorized the participation in both the Micro and Downtown Façade Loan Fund programs, offered through the Regional Business Fund.

The Downtown Facade Loan Program provides financial assistance to encourage property and business owners in core downtowns to revitalize downtown commercial buildings within the towns, cities, and villages of West Central Wisconsin.

The Micro Loan Fund Program provides small loans to startup, newly established, or growing small businesses. The key objective is to assist business owners, who have traditionally had difficulty accessing debt financing, by affording them another alternative to obtain credit.

The board designated members of the existing CDA Committee as members of the two newly created loan committees, and approved a map outlining the eligible downtown area for the Downtown Facade Loan program. Design guidelines will be laid out for the DFL program. Interested parties can complete a loan application with the village clerk.

“I don’t have the specific design guidelines for the RBF loan program right now,” Emerson said. “We will be using the state guidelines and we will get that information when the process is complete and we are accepted to pre-approve loans.”