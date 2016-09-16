Search
    New chief judge appointed to 7th district

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:43 p.m.

    A Grant County judge will succeed a Buffalo-Pepin man in overseeing a western-Wisconsin judicial district.

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed Deputy Chief Judge Robert VanDeHey to the role of 7th Judicial Administrative District chief judge last week, according to a Sept. 12 news release. He replaces outgoing Chief Judge James Duvall, who served in the role since 2013.

    The 7th Judicial Administrative District encompasses Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

    VanDeHey’s appointment runs through July 31, 2017.

    Duvall regularly presides over Pierce County cases, including the high-profile August homicide trial of Rose Marie Kuehni -- the Prescott woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015.

    According to the release, Duvall will be “focusing more time on implementing evidence-based practices, alternatives to incarceration, and pretrial and diversion efforts.”

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
