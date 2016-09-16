New chief judge appointed to 7th district

The Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed Deputy Chief Judge Robert VanDeHey to the role of 7th Judicial Administrative District chief judge last week, according to a Sept. 12 news release. He replaces outgoing Chief Judge James Duvall, who served in the role since 2013.

The 7th Judicial Administrative District encompasses Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

VanDeHey’s appointment runs through July 31, 2017.

Duvall regularly presides over Pierce County cases, including the high-profile August homicide trial of Rose Marie Kuehni -- the Prescott woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015.

According to the release, Duvall will be “focusing more time on implementing evidence-based practices, alternatives to incarceration, and pretrial and diversion efforts.”