What would Pierce County libraries do with more funding?

Pictured is Elise Gregory who put on a poetry program at the Ellsworth Public Libary July 19. The program was co-sponsored by the Ellsworth Senior Center. (Submitted photo)

Grace Turvaville poses with her certificate showing that she finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. (Submitted photo)

ELLSWORTH -- The decision of whether or not to approve a 5 percent funding increase for Pierce County libraries will go to vote Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a special Finance and Personnel Committee meeting.

The possible change to the 2017 budget would increase the library’s percentage of reimbursement via Act 150 from its current level of 70 percent to 75 percent. Seventy percent is the minimum amount mandated by the state.

Any increase in funding would not be received by the libraries until March 1 of the following year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. This means that the money received through Act 150 is for services already rendered in the previous year.

Funding supports the library’s operating costs, maintenance costs and staff pay as well as more traditional aspects like books. To do any more than what is already offered and to help support current programs, the libraries hope to gain assistance through more financial support.

Act 150 currently only awards funds based on materials checked out and operating expenditures from the previous year. This leaves out services like programs and digital materials from the immediate equation.

"Just like everybody else we're struggling to do more with less,” said Ellsworth Public Library director Tiffany Meyer. “The role of libraries has changed."

Libraries have been transforming more into a community hub, Meyer observed. Rather than solely checking out books, library-goers are now utilizing the space for computer access, Wi-Fi and public programs among various other services.

This shifting landscape is part of why the libraries are asking for more funding.

In Ellsworth, one of the main goals, if funding were to increase, would be to reach more people. "Transportation is a big issue here," said Meyer in regards to the area's rural status.

The large spaces between libraries can make it hard for everyone in the county to access their services. Meyer would like to assess the needs in all of the townships of the county to better understand how to serve patrons.

Some ideas she has in mind to help combat the gaps in service would be to bring the library to the people. This could mean implementing outreach story times, rotating collections, more take-home activities and maybe even a bookmobile eventually (although Meyer says that this last goal is impossible at a 5 percent increase.)

The eventual intention would be equal access for everyone in the district.

Ellsworth also wants the opportunity to optimize the physical space of the library with the development of a dedicated meeting and program space and study rooms.

"I think it's really important to have a home base,” said Meyer, “The very base level of service starts with the physical library."

Rebecca Schmitt, Spring Valley Public Library director, has heard feedback from patrons requesting more programs, but funding has limited the library from facilitating more.

"We want to continue providing the services we already do and offer more to the community and the surrounding area, but it's difficult to do that when the funding isn't there," said Schmitt.

For the SV library, added funds would mean answering this demand with more programs as well as adding support to current ones. Schmitt wants to see the addition of adult programs and specifically envisions creative writing classes for both adults and kids.

The acquisition and processing of books is also dependent on funding. Budgets make it hard to live up to the demands of the community and Schmitt says that tough choices are often made about which books to purchase.

The addition of more materials and programs though, according to Schmitt, is very much dependent on gaining additional funding.

"We are unable to provide more than we already are doing," she said.

If the Wednesday decision denies an additional 5 percent increase in reimbursement funds, both directors said that it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of any programs, but it would mean reevaluating and downsizing them.

Both Meyer and Schmitt also expressed frustration in the limitations that the funding levels have had on how they are currently able to serve the community.

"Really it's for all of the taxpayers,” said Meyer, “free programs and services, that's what we should be providing to everybody."