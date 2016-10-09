SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley School District property taxpayers will see a decrease in the school district portion of their taxes, if the preliminary estimate holds true.

At the Sept. 26 annual meeting, the estimated new mill rate for 2016-17 was purported to be under 10.60. The previous mill rate in 2015-16 was 11.23, so this would represent a decline of $63 on a $100,000 property, said district superintendent Dr. Donald Haack. That is a 5.6 percent decrease in the projected mill rate.

The electors approved a total tax levy of $2,925,506 (a 2.10 percent decrease from the 2015 total tax levy), and a $2,845,506 general tax levy.

“These numbers are still preliminary as we don’t have our third Friday student count completed, we don’t have our final aid amount from the state, and we don’t know our valuation,” Haack said. “These are best estimates based on information that we have as of right now.”

The electors approved a preliminary audit summary

The electors voted to keep school board salaries at the 2015-16 rate.

The electors approved the district to borrow money, if necessary, to operate the school.

If necessary, the board is authorized to subsidize the school lunch program with district funds.

The board is authorized to defend or prosecute any action in which the district is implicated and to hire personnel for such action

The Budget Hearing and Annual Meeting for 2017 will be held on Sept. 18, 2017