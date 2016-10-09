Possible decreased mill rate means lower school district taxes
SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley School District property taxpayers will see a decrease in the school district portion of their taxes, if the preliminary estimate holds true.
At the Sept. 26 annual meeting, the estimated new mill rate for 2016-17 was purported to be under 10.60. The previous mill rate in 2015-16 was 11.23, so this would represent a decline of $63 on a $100,000 property, said district superintendent Dr. Donald Haack. That is a 5.6 percent decrease in the projected mill rate.
The electors approved a total tax levy of $2,925,506 (a 2.10 percent decrease from the 2015 total tax levy), and a $2,845,506 general tax levy.
“These numbers are still preliminary as we don’t have our third Friday student count completed, we don’t have our final aid amount from the state, and we don’t know our valuation,” Haack said. “These are best estimates based on information that we have as of right now.”Other annual meeting business
The electors approved a preliminary audit summary
The electors voted to keep school board salaries at the 2015-16 rate.
The electors approved the district to borrow money, if necessary, to operate the school.
If necessary, the board is authorized to subsidize the school lunch program with district funds.
The board is authorized to defend or prosecute any action in which the district is implicated and to hire personnel for such action
The Budget Hearing and Annual Meeting for 2017 will be held on Sept. 18, 2017
The board recognized the work that elementary teachers completed this summer on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support, and heard a report on the implementation of PBIS at Spring Valley Elementary.
The board was updated on district responses to bullying by the MS/HS school counselor, including programs to prevent bullying and what happens when reports of bullying are received.
The board approved a proposal by the SVHS baseball team to rebuild the dugouts. The work and costs will be taken on by the baseball team, estimated to be $6,000.
The board approved having Market & Johnson begin writing specifications for bids for a new roof, replacing concrete, replacing the parking lot, and replacing the parking lot lights at the MS/HS.
The board approved hiring Cheryl Sorenson as an aide and hiring Hannah Zurn as HS softball coach.