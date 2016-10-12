Village prepares annual budget for Nov. 7 vote

ELLSWORTH -- At a recent Finance, Purchasing & Buildings Committee meeting in Ellsworth, members learned the Ellsworth Fire Department levy will increase by approximately 1.3 percent while the ambulance service will try to maintain a 0 percent increase.

The village’s increase in the fire department assessment will be $2,189 for a total of $91,562, which is part of the tax levy.

Department heads were also instructed to maintain a 0 percent increase in 2017 budgets.

The proposed budget will be posted on the Village of Ellsworth website; a summary will be published this week.

The board will vote on the 2017 budget at the Nov. 7 village board meeting, where a levy of $1,180,052 will be presented.

The Public Works Department crew will pick up yard waste placed in biodegradable bags (purchased at the village hall for 80 cents) from residential streets on Monday, Oct. 24. Bags must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. and placed on the boulevard area adjacent to the street, away from garbage cans.

A pick up after this date will result in a minimum fee of $25. Crews will collect from each area once; tree trimmings are not going to be picked up.

The village demo site will be open additional hours during clean-up week: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Debris, leaves and grass clippings are not allowed to be deposited in alleys, roads, streets or highways within village limits. Yard waste, brush and leaves are accepted at the demo site for free. Village residents must have a dump sticker to enter the demo site. They can be obtained at the village hall for free.

Public Works Director Greg Engeset gave the following update about his department’s activities.

A connection and valve installation at Maple Street and Golf Course Lane intersection was completed Sept. 20.

They repaired a valve (bolt replacement) at Main and Oak street Sept. 21, costing $7,500.

A hydrant relocation took place at Maple Street and Golf Course Lane Sept. 21.

South Piety and Southgate Addition fire hydrants were painted Sept. 29.