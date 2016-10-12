Dentist’s office site plan taking shape

The former site of the Spring Valley Care Center has been a source of debate for the Spring Valley Village Board members, who have batted around everything from a park to an RV park. Ultimately, a portion of the land was sold to Spring Valley Dentistry, who plans to build a new office. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

SPRING VALLEY -- While the vice-presidential debate was going on, the Spring Valley Village Board trustees had their own debates Tuesday, Oct. 4.

First, Cedar Corporation outlined the site plan for W500 State Highway 29, the new site of Spring Valley Dentistry, which will be built on the land formerly occupied by the Spring Valley Care Center.

Rerouting traffic in and out of the dentistry’s new location needs to be more safe and less confusing, Cedar Corp representatives said. After discussion about traffic coming off Highway 29, it was determined that a sign currently posted at Cleveland Street’s intersection with 29 could be confusing. Also, the first phase of the proposed project looks to eliminate the western driveway connection to Park Drive.

Due to the fact a park may be built on the remainder of the lot, the walking and biking trail, and the new dentist’s office, the board voted to make Cleveland a one-way exit street. The proposal reconstructs the driveway connection at Cleveland Street; however, the driveway footprint extends beyond the dentistry lot’s boundaries and may conflict with the village’s plans to connect Park Drive and Cleveland Street with a bike trail.

The applicant, Dr. Dan Conners, will need to submit a landscaping and exterior lighting plan to the village as well. Details in the plan should include where structures will be placed, what type of landscaping will be used and the timeline of its completion. Other considerations discussed were permits, floodplain boundaries and application requirements.

Agreement terms will be handled by village attorney Rory O’Sullivan for phase one of the site plan, but other than paperwork and conformance of a few items, the project looks to be on track.

There was much debate on a proposed rent increase for the fire hall, located at S407 Newman Ave. Every five years this topic comes to the surface thanks to the rental agreement expiring.

The rental agreement and increase will be effective Jan. 1. Trustee Andy Vorlicek reported that after thorough research, the building needs roof repairs (estimated at $97,000), a new water main, sewer and concrete (estimated at $17,000), a new apron (with a price tag of $21,000), a roof drain (coming in at $5,400) and a one-block sidewalk in front of the fire hall. The total of all this work is roughly $146,000.

Trustee Mary Ducklow reminded the board that “The increase will need to be included in the 2017 budget since the village is responsible for a third of that property.”

Spring Valley Fire Association Services serves the village, the town of Gilman and portions of the towns of Spring Lake and Cady.

The board voted to raise the fire hall rent to $8,000 per year. Village president Marsha Brunkhorst said she’ll present the number to the association, but expects a verbal appeal.

Cedar Corp also presented a Department of Natural Resources-approved water study options plan containing two options.

One calls for a new well, while the other outlines making repairs to the current wells and installing upgrades.

The deadline for a grant opportunity is approaching, so if the board wants to move forward with a plan, a letter of intent needs to be submitted to the DNR by the end of October. Village board members agreed they don’t want water problems on their list of woes, added to the sand problems which already exist, so something needs to be done quickly. The next village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.