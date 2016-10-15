Pierce County employees to see possible pay raise

As of Monday's meeting, hired jailers will be classified as general municipal employees as voted by the committee. Jailers hired before that date will be kept under a protected status.

Salaries and benefits for the County's employees excluding administrative coordinator, employees in the sheriff's department union and the "currently represented" jailer/dispatcher employees were up for discussion.

The committee recommends a salary increase of 1.25 percent for employees identified in the Carlson Dettmann Salary Matrix system effective Jan. 1, 2017. The agenda item will go to the Pierce County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The Pierce County Human Services Board requested amending the Pierce County Personnel Policy to address temporary employment by the department. The action would allow for the "DHS to make appropriate temporary hiring decisions," according to an email included within the meeting packet.

According to more information detailed in the same packet, "The current personnel policy regarding temporary employees is not satisfactory for recruiting any viable candidate whom is qualified and experienced as a certified Social Worker to perform Child Protective Services work."

In 2016, six social work positions turned over, of which 67 percent can be attributed to market/competitive forces.

The motion was approved and will move on to the Pierce County Board.

It was also approved that the committee would recommend the County formally request, from the state of Wisconsin, increased funding for the Children and Family Aids Allocation.

As for the 2017 proposed Human Services budget, director Ron Schmidt said in a memo that the budget could not be created with a 0 percent levy increase as requested.

“The budget process revealed county directed increases in health insurance cannot be absorbed,” the memo states.

He also cited additions in staffing as a reason. During a review with county administration, the opinion was expressed that decreased placement expenditures weren’t a satisfactory way of funding increased staffing.

“It must also be stated that this department responds to human behavior which by its nature is unpredictable,” Schmidt wrote. “We cannot control severe criminal acts of a juvenile, cannot abdicate the statutory responsibility to safeguard children and juveniles in need of protective services, and cannot predict the level of disability and crisis that Pierce County residents may experience.”

Up to $950 of UW-Extension funds were approved for use by 4-H Youth Development Agent Frank Ginther to attend the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Three tax deeds were issued for parcels located in the Town of River Falls, Bay City and the City of River Falls. With this action, the County will become legal owners of the property.