Heavy rains mess up Cherry Avenue

Something had to be done, so the village board voted Sept. 12 to purchase a small piece of land from Gary and Liza Kearns for $15,000 on which to build a sediment trap.

“The reason for the sediment project is that when the water came down that fast (in two large rainfalls), and in such a short amount of time, it brought down a great degree of debris which settled in and by the culvert on Cherry Avenue and caused it to be plugged,” said village clerk Michele Burg. “The water and mud and other debris had nowhere to go except across the road and into several residents’ property instead of following the water drainage path. So the village hired Ayres Associates to come in and look at the problem and determine what could be done to help with this problem.”

Ayres, an architectural and engineering firm, suggested building a sediment trap into which water and debris from the hillside can flow, allowing the water to move through while catching the debris and sediment. The trap will need to be cleaned out every couple of years.

“It is supposed to be structured in a way that there should not be standing water for very long after a rainfall,” Burg said.

The final land purchase from the Kearns will take place sometime next year. For now, a temporary easement has allowed for the project to be nearly completed. It’s located between the Kearns’ home and Plum City Care Center on Cherry Avenue West.

The board approved a resolution regarding truancy enforcement at Plum City schools.

Complaints were reported after some plants were removed from the joint village of Plum City/Town of Union cemetery. The plants removed had weeds growing in them.

The board discussed a written complaint received about unlicensed vehicles in the village. Trustee Doug Watkins agreed to compile a list of locations and letters will be sent to the owners.

Other business