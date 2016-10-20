Why wait until Nov. 8 to vote?

Absentee – or early voting – began Sept. 26 in Wisconsin. People can write in to request an absentee ballot or request one in person. To do so, absentee voters must show a photo ID.

River Falls City Clerk Lu Ann Hecht said that, as of Monday, Oct. 3, more than 500 city residents had already voted early.

For the 2012 presidential election, 1,487 out of the 7,265 ballots cast were by absentee – that's more than 20 percent.

Hecht says the trend for absentee voting is only growing.

“There's definitely more interest,” Hecht said, recalling that one mother with her baby stopped at City Hall to vote absentee rather that face voting-day crowds with an infant.

While they don't have to give a reason for voting absentee, Hecht said people often give one anyway.

“Quite a few say they'll be out of town on voting day,” she said. “But some don't want to stand in line, sometimes because of their health, sometimes because they don't want to deal with the wait.”

Hecht said some people tell her they're tired of listening to the political attack ads and debates.

“They won't change their minds, so they say, 'Why wait?'” she said.

City voters can come to City Hall, 222 Lewis St., weekdays from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and ask for an absentee ballot.

Voting can be done right there and turned in. Absentee ballots are kept at City Hall and not counted until election day.

Absentee ballots can also be requested in writing – either by postal mail or by email. For either one, a copy of a photo ID must be included with the request.

Hecht says the city mails back a ballot with a certified, postage-stamped envelope. The returned ballot envelope must be signed by an adult witness.

For those who wait until Nov. 8 election day, Hecht said the city is prepared.

There are more polling places than before – five instead of four – City Hall, public library, UW-River Falls, high school and Meyer Middle School.

And there are more poll workers than ever, with more than 90.

Hecht said those poll workers have undergone detailed training and will be deployed to maximize voting efficiency.

“Some will be greeters at the door directing you on where to go,” she said. “Others will be checking to make sure you are registered and if not, how to register. Others will make sure you don't go to the wrong line.”

Voters who didn't bring a photo ID in past elections likely held up voting. But Hecht says River Falls voters are getting used to the idea of bringing photo IDs.

“I don't think that will be a big factor on election day or cause much more of a wait,” she said.

Also Hecht said that absentee ballots will remain at City Hall and be counted there – rather than be taken to and counted at the various polling places. This change, she said, should free up more time for poll workers to “focus on regular election-day voters.”

But another factor that could spell WAIT on election day is turnout. Hecht said for the last presidential election in 2012, voter turnout in the city of River Falls was 86 percent.

Can the turnout percentage get much higher? With the raucous, negative publicity surrounding the Trump vs. Clinton presidential race, it could.

State law allowed for an earlier absentee voting start than was allowed in 2012. So absentee voting should exceed the 2012 totals.

The last day to vote by absentee is by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.

Ellsworth village clerk Peggy Nelson said 52 absentee ballots have come in so far (as of Monday, Oct. 10). Absentee voting will occur at Atrium Post Acute Care and Preferred Senior Living on Oct. 20, she said.

In the 2012 election, 166 Ellsworth residents voted by absentee. The total voter turnout that year was 1,459, Nelson said.

Residents can stop by the village hall (130 N. Chestnut St.) 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to vote early. Nelson can be reached by calling 715-273-4742 or by email at peggy@villageofellsworth.org.

Nine total poll workers will be on hand Nov. 8. Nelson said while absentee voting helps to eliminate the long lines, “these ballots still take time to process.”

In Prescott, city administrator Jayne Brand said as of Oct. 11, 68 voters had cast absentee ballots. In 2012, 217 residents voted by absentee ballot in the presidential election. The total voter turnout that year was 2,098, said Brand.

She encourages people to request an absentee ballot by mail, email or in-person at city hall ( 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800 Borner St.) She can be reached at jbrand@prescottcity.org or 715-262-5544.

“If people want to absentee vote it will help to cut down the lines on Nov. 8,” Brand said. “We want to make sure anyone who is qualified to vote and wants to vote gets the chance to vote.”

Seventeen poll workers will assist voters on election day in Prescott.

So far, absentee voting hasn’t caught on with Bay City residents. Clerk Shawnie King reports zero residents have voted early. If they’d like to vote early, they can do so by going to the village hall (W6275 Main St.) 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Otherwise, four poll workers will assist voters Nov. 8.

King can be reached by calling 715-594-3168 or emailing clerkvbc@bevcomm.net.

Plum City clerk Michele Burg said absentee voting is good for both poll workers and voters.

“They can vote when it is convenient for them and it helps alleviate wait times at the election location on Election Day,” Burg said.

Plum City’s one polling location will be open, like all other polling places, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8, with three poll workers working each split shift.

Starting with this election, Burg said, it’s important to realize that absentee ballots must have the witness’ address to be accepted and must be received by Election Day.

“My hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment,” Burg said. “I will also be in the office until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 for last minute absentee voting.”

Burg’s office is located at 501 Main St. in Plum City. Call 715-647-2612 or email plumcityvillage@centurytel.net for more information.

So far she has received six absentee ballots out of nine requested.

“I have not been to the nursing home or assisted living which accounts for a majority of my absentee voting,” Burg said.

In the 2012 presidential election, 52 absentee ballots were cast in Plum City.

Spring Valley village clerk Luann Emerson said 11 residents have voted by absentee ballot so far (as of Friday, Oct. 7). In 2012, 30 voters chose that route.

People can vote by absentee at the clerk’s office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at E121 S. Second St. Call Emerson at 715-778-5635 or email her at clerk@springvalleywi.com with questions.

While the absentee ballots help with the number of people at the polls, Emerson agreed with Nelson that it doesn’t make less work for election workers.

“I’m hoping this will help with crowds,” Emerson said. “On the other hand, one of the poll workers has to find time on election day to open all the absentee ballots and feed them into the ballot reader.”

Maiden Rock Village clerk Shirley Gilles said she’s only had two absentee ballots turned in so far; in 2012, she had eight.

“Absentee voting makes no difference with our few voters,” Gilles said.

For those interested in voting by absentee in Maiden Rock, call Gilles at 715-448-2205 or email mmaiden@centurytel.net for more information.

In Elmwood, 20 residents have voted early so far, as compared to 57 in the 2012 presidential election. Those interested in voting by absentee can visit the village office (323 W. Winter Ave.) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; or 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, or by appointment.

Eight poll workers will assist voters on Nov. 8, village clerk Amy Wayne said. In 2012, 413 total voters turned out.

Wayne can be reached at 715-639-3792 or by email at villelm@celectcom.net.

“Absentee voting is beneficial to the voters and yes because it helps the voter it helps the Village and myself,” Wayne said. “I do not leave Elmwood on election days so I vote absentee in my community that I reside in.”

For those living in townships, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/Municipal%20Government/Municipal_Government_Main.html for a list of town halls and clerk contact information.