“The sidewalk project looks good and people seem happy with it,” said village president Bill Stewart.

Last month, the village board approved the final draw request for Staab Construction. This month, the village board approved the final draw request (#24) for the other half of the wastewater treatment plant to Foth Engineering for a final total of $8,924.35. Public Works Director Jamie Reitz told the board staff will start new software training next week.

Reitz also lauded the water loss decrease with the new water system rated by the Public Service Commission. Water loss now comes in at 8 percent, a much lower figure with the new water system. In the past, water loss levels registered at 17 percent one year, 24 percent another year and 13 percent at one point, so the new system has already proven to be an efficient change, Reitz said.

Village clerk Amy Wayne praised its effect on finances as well.

“That category is in the black by $4,000 for the first time in 20 years,” she said. “The readings are read once a month and detailed data is available for just about any question a resident may have.”

The United States Department of Agriculture will conduct inspections beginning Oct. 24.

The village is also serious about updating its aged and outdated nursing home facility, located at 232 E. Springer St. Trustee Neil Boltik reported a meeting with architects yielded door hardware, door entries and remodeling suggestions, including opening up the front area by removing the nursing station.

Trustee Dolores Radtke, who also serves on the nursing home committee, said the facility was last updated in 1972, so a remodel is needed.

“We went room by room throughout the entire home and made a lot of revisions such as making some of the double rooms into 14 single rooms with private showers,” Radtke said.

Boltik said the committee has a specific goal in mind.

“The overall goal is to make it more appealing to future residents and update it to compete with neighboring facilities,” Boltik added.

On a personal note, a family member of one of the trustees will be visiting the facility to see if that’s the place for him during this time.

Grace Lutheran Communities of Eau Claire continues to manage the municipally-owned nursing home for the village. This spring, the facility reportedly passed a state survey, designed a new logo and made internal improvements in staffing.

The Elmwood School District recently bought 327 S. Scott St. in order to expand its playground area, but some disagreement on where the fence should be placed surrounding the newly acquired property is in play.

Radtke, who serves on the Zoning Committee, said a survey crew will mark the property lines to make sure they’re correct. In the absence of certified survey maps for the property, land surveying is necessary.