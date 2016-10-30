Final tax levy garners lower total on tax bills
SPRING VALLEY -- The total Spring Valley School District tax levy was finalized at about $28,000 more that the original projection, Superintendent Dr. Donald Haack confirmed at the Oct. 17 school board meeting.
“State aid was decreased a little bit from the early estimate and that is made up on revenue limit through local taxes,” Haack said.
However, the mill rate will be about what was projected: 10.56. The tax impact on a $100,000 property compared to last year’s mill rate of 11.23 would be a decrease of about $67, Haack said.
The total general fund budget for the district for 2016-2017 is $9,385,903, compared to last year’s $8,146,226. The majority of that increase was a result of the referendum passed in April, Haack said.
“On the other hand, our debt service budget went from $705,000 to $0,” he added.Other business
The board approved the 2016-17 Fund 10 tax levy of $2,894,456 and an all fund levy of $2,974,456.
Spring Valley Elementary Principal Ken Lasure and Spring Valley Middle/High School Principal Gretchen Cipriano reviewed updates to the educator effectiveness system. There was also a brief review of the crisis response drill at St. Croix Central High School that Cipriano and Andy Johansen attended.
Nathan Hannack reported the recent student council pink-out raised raised more than $2,000 to fight cancer. Trick-or-treat for canned goods will take place 5:30-7 p.m. on Halloween.
The board congratulated Rob Bosshart for his recent induction into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
The board heard a first reading of proposed policy 683 Capital Asset Management.The policy is used by district auditors to value assets of the district including things like site improvements, buildings, building improvements, furniture, equipment and computers, and other related technology. The auditors also use this as a guide for depreciation of assets over their estimated useful lives.
The board approved an update of the 10-year facility plan, mainly changing project years and the addition of a plan to either do significant upgrades to the elementary school or replace the school within the next four to five years. Representatives from Market & Johnson presented information about next steps in the evaluation of the elementary facility. They will develop a request for proposal for architectural firms that can do a facility study of SVE.
The board briefly discussed the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school calendars. More discussions and work will be done before a formal proposal is made to the board.
A special board meeting was set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the MS/HS LMC.
- The board approved hiring Jeff Thompson as the middle school boys' basketball coach.