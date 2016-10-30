Final tax levy garners lower total on tax bills

“State aid was decreased a little bit from the early estimate and that is made up on revenue limit through local taxes,” Haack said.

However, the mill rate will be about what was projected: 10.56. The tax impact on a $100,000 property compared to last year’s mill rate of 11.23 would be a decrease of about $67, Haack said.

The total general fund budget for the district for 2016-2017 is $9,385,903, compared to last year’s $8,146,226. The majority of that increase was a result of the referendum passed in April, Haack said.

“On the other hand, our debt service budget went from $705,000 to $0,” he added.