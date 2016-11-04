WATCH: Touring the proposed Bay City nature trail

Village board officials approved a measure to develop a 1.1-mile walking trail along an inlet of the Mississippi River, along the northern shores of Lake Pepin, and likely, through land owned by a nature photographer and onto a piece of land seemingly unclaimed by any private or public authority, despite objections by residents and the lingering threat of court action.

Critics say the concept, supported by a 3-2 vote on April 13, is evidence of local government overreach and a bullying use of eminent domain-like law. The village contends it’s acting in the public’s interest by developing the trail -- a plan that’s five years in the making -- and that it has history and the law on its side.

The trail is still simply an idea on paper, and no land has been acquired yet. But parties on both sides are digging in their heels, determined to make the most of a ripe piece of land.

David Meixner, a Bay City resident for 17 years with 3.75 acres of land stretching along an inlet on the river, and his attorney, William J. Mavity, have argued against the trail development because it crosses Meixner’s land, slicing through one of his four parcels, to a dike road that crosses onto unmaintained land -- a strip of woods, brush and beaver dams that doesn’t fall within the village’s boundaries, nor is it owned by the county, since its rise from the Mississippi.

In response, Meixner offered to donate a portion of his land that would lead to an alternate trail route. The land would have been exchanged for a portion of land owned by the village on the northwestern side of his property. The village rejected the offer in May.

The Herald was invited to walk the proposed trail. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 reporter Naomi N. Lugo walked the alternate trail proposed by Meixner and the nature trail proposed by the village. An invitation was extended to the Bay City Village Board to attend the walk of the proposed trail. No board members were in attendance. Meixner’s attorney William J. Mavity walked the beginning portion of the trail walk.

The video above (online) shows some portions of both trails.

Meixner said he plans on putting together a report of different options for a nature trail in the village, which he hopes to be able to present at the next board meeting Nov. 9.