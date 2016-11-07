Dentistry building site brings more questions

The new building will sit on the site of the former Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center along Highway 29. Village president Marsha Brunkhorst said the village will be responsible for 50 percent of the cost of the soil correction measures at the site, or up to to $15,000.

After the demolition of the old nursing home, the village filled the hole with something other than what is required for a building to sit upon, village clerk Luann Emerson said. Splitting the costs of the soil correction is part of the developer’s agreement.

A representative for Dr. Connors said what is done with any excess soil will depend on its quality.

Further discussion centered around the entrance and exit to the dentistry building parking lot, right now slated for Cleveland Street where it meets Highway 29. Trustee Dale Jacobson was hesitant to approve the east entrance as both an entry and exit into the developed area.

Adding a yield sign or other directional signage will be reviewed after all trustees have had the chance to examine the area for themselves.

“Adding a turn lane off Highway 29 or any other change to (state) Highway 29 isn’t an option,” Brunkhorst said. “Due to non wanting to raise costs by getting the state and DOT involved.”

She said it’s easier to work with existing Cleveland Street as the east entrance and possibly adding signage. Access to the bike path and Park Drive will remain unchanged.

Cedar Corporation engineer Isaac Steinmeyer reported the water study update required by the Department of Natural Resources has three grant application deadlines by week’s end. Each aspect covers a separate subject related to water quality: ground storage and booster station upgrade; water distribution; and the well source.

Steinmeyer said the well is 1 foot above the flood plain, which engineer Wendy Sanderson said is “good news.” This will factor as a good score in DNR testing.

Tis the season for budget planning. A preliminary meeting scheduled Oct. 27 took a look at proposed budget numbers; the Finance Committee will meet again Nov. 10.

Preliminary figures show an increase of 4 percent in the fire hall budget, an increase in the ambulance service budget thanks to a rent increase and police department and library budgets that mirror 2016 numbers.

Trustee Andy Vorlicek reported the following Public Works Committee updates:

New water meters are needed to the tune of $150,000.

The fire hall needs roof repairs, estimated to cost $3,600.

A new roof for the fire hall is recommended, which would cost $60,000. At this time there are no leaks.

A mutual aid agreement between Elmwood and Spring Valley was approved regarding municipal water, sewer and public works services. If either municipality should need assistance in the areas of water, sewer, public health or public works due to fires, floods, storms, explosions, hazardous materials problems, transportation issues, accidents, riots or a workforce shortage caused by a strike and/or safety emergency, the responding municipality would respond where instructed.

The agreement is valid for 12 years and is reviewed every three. Either party may withdraw from the agreement upon 30 days written notice.