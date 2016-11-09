Plum City School District voters pass 2 referendum questions

The two questions asked of voters were:

To authorize the school district budget to exceed revenue limits by $300,000 per year for five years for non-recurring purposes. To authorize the school district to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2 million.

Voters approved Question 1 with 631 yes votes to 278 no votes. They said yes to Question 2 with 659 votes compared to 244 no votes.

Superintendent Mary Baier thanked the community for its strong commitment to the district and students.

“The positive results of today's referendum demonstrate an ongoing commitment to the community's school,” Baier said. “Our youth are blessed to live in this community where they are supported. Thank you Plum City community for your decision. The School Board will continue to honor your decision with conservative financial planning while maintaining the quality education programs you have come to expect of our District.”

Plum City 4K-12 principal Michael Kennedy echoed Baier’s sentiments.

“Passing the referendum is great step forward for the School District of Plum City, as well as the community as a whole,” Kennedy said. “We are thankful for the support we have received and will continue working to provide a positive learning environment where our students can excel.”

The vote broken down by municipality looks like this:

Town of El Paso: Question 1 - Yes 22, No 9; Question 2 - Yes 25, No 8

Town of Maiden Rock: Question 1 - Yes 99, No 49; Question 2 - Yes 99, No 48

Village of Maiden Rock: Question 1 - Yes 1, No 4; Question 2 - Yes 3, No 2

Village of Plum City: Question 1 - Yes 232, No 44; Question 2 - Yes 237, No 37

Town of Rock Elm: Question 1 - Yes 3, No 0; Question 2 - Yes 3, No 0

Town of Salem: Question 1 - Yes 69, No 59; Question 2 - Yes 78, No 48

Town of Union: Question 1 - Yes 205, No 113; Question 2 - Yes 214, No 101

The district hosted a series of community meetings this fall to educate the public on the questions put to vote.

“We have attempted every means to balance the budget, be conservative in spending and make cuts,” Baier said in July. “We have not gone to the voters since 2008 and that referendum failed.”

General state aid has not kept up with increased operating and maintenance costs since 2009, Baier said.

“We’re at a point of deficit spending in this district and one of the board’s goals is to have a balanced budget,” Baier said.

The request to exceed revenue limits by $300,000 for five years will begin in 2016 and go through 2021, Brian Brewer of Baird Financial Services explained at a July school board meeting.

The money will go toward curriculum and instructional resources, technology upgrades, preparing students for college and career readiness according to state mandates and operational costs.

The funds are non-recurring, meaning they will not be a permanent part of the district’s budget.

Brewer added in July that it may not be necessary for the district to levy the full $300,000 each year, depending on how state laws change in the next five years.

The second question, asking voters to approve a debt referendum of $2 million, will address delayed maintenance issues, Baier said. Items in dire need of attention are heating and ventilation systems, roofs, lighting, updates to the communications systems, including buzz-in secured entrances and phone systems connecting between schools; boilers at both buildings, two buses, fixtures and equipment.

One year ago as a District Steering Committee was formed, Baier said “Since 2008, the district has reduced teaching staff by more than nine full time positions, sharing positions with area school districts to be cost effective. The board has been vigilant and responsible in implementing other cost savings strategies the past seven years. Even with these cost savings, placing Plum City below expenditure per student compared to the state average in 2014-15 and local schools in the surrounding area, the district will continue deficit spending into next year. The fact remains the District has been operating in deficit spending the last two years.

“Much of the deficit spending is related to delayed maintenance and issues that have gone unresolved due to budget constraints.

“In 2014, the district spent nearly $150,000 repairing boilers and a school well, replacing a gym floor and a school bus.”

With both Questions 1 and 2 passing, on a home worth $150,000 the annual tax impact will be $263 per year, $22 per month and 72 cents a day.