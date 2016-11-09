Votes tallied for 4 Pierce County offices

Unofficial election results show Democrat Julie K. Hines, Ellsworth, received 16,172 votes for register of deeds. The incumbent in that office, Vicki Nelson, is retiring at the end of her term. Hines has worked in the clerk of courts office for five years. Before that she spent 10 years as deputy register of deeds and 10 years in the treasurer’s office.

Ellsworth native Hines is married to Dale Hines, who owns and operates a local dairy farm. They have two children: Jourdan (32) and Claire (24).

Republican Kathy Fuchs, town of Trenton, received 17,040 votes for county treasurer. She will succeed Phyllis Beastrom, who is retiring at the end of her term. Beastrom was first elected treasurer in November 2007. She worked in that office as real property lister from July 1989 until being elected.

Fuchs has served as treasurer in the town of Trenton. She has worked at Burns, Enstad and Youngquist Accounting in Hastings for more than 15 years.

She and husband Scott moved to Hager City from Hastings, Minn. in 1998. They have four children, who all graduated from Ellsworth High School.

Incumbent District Attorney Sean Froelich tallied 15,457 votes, also running unopposed. He started in the role in 2013 after ousting longtime predecessor John O’Boyle the previous fall.

The 36-year-old River Falls resident is a 2002 UW-River Falls graduate. He joined the River Falls police department as a full-time officer in 2003 until quitting in 2006 to attend law school. He received his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in 2010.

Incumbent Democrat Jamie Feuerhelm was re-elected as county clerk with 16,285 total votes. He has served as the county clerk for 20 years.