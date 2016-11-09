Affordable housing project in the works

At the Nov. 7 meeting, Ellsworth Village Board members discussed Impact Seven’s proposal to construct 32 multi-family housing units on a portion of a 130-acre parcel owned by the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery east of Hillcrest Elementary School off Cope Street.

The housing would be for low-to-moderate income families, with income limits set, clerk Peggy Nelson said. The project is in talks between developers, Impact Seven representatives, village officials and the Creamery, village president Jerry DeWolfe said. Letters of support are being sought.

“There is much more to come,” DeWolfe said.

Ayres Associates architect Mark Paschke said details of a developer’s agreement still need to be ironed out. A developer would build and own the project for 11 to 16 years (the number of years was not definitively known at this time), therefore paying taxes on it.

However, once the property is sold to Impact Seven, which is a non-taxable entity, the question arises whether the property would be taxed, or if some kind of payment to the village in lieu of taxes could be negotiated. Paschke said Impact Seven will submit the project to federal housing programs in hopes of earning tax credits.

Impact Seven is one of the largest non-profit developers of affordable housing in the state, according to its website. It manages more than 1,400 units, most of which it owns, including the 25-unit Lee Dreyfus Manor at 271 E. Summit Ave. in Ellsworth for adults age 62 and older and/or living with disabilities.

Trustees seemed unsure on the idea of spending money to upgrade utilities and infrastructure in the area if tax monies might not be forthcoming in the future.

“I have a big problem with no taxation after putting in all the infrastructure,” trustee Curt Wandmacher said.

The consensus was that village taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder that burden.

Trustee Neil Gulbranson questioned whether there is really a market in Ellsworth for this housing, considering that Pierce County Economic Development Corporation numbers show that 105 housing units (renter and owner occupied) in Ellsworth were vacant in 2015. He also noted that 49 percent of people in Ellsworth lived in rental units in 2015.

“These are by single family homes,” Gulbranson said. “The neighbors might have something to say about that.”

Paschke said Impact Seven, who was apparently approached by the Creamery to consider building affordable workforce housing in Ellsworth, conducted a needs study and identified a housing need in the village.

Developers should be submitting a preliminary plan to the Planning Commission by Dec. 19, Paschke said. Figuring out the site configuration (only a portion of the 130 acres would be used -- no plans are on the table at this time for the rest of the site) and parcel size needs to happen. The next step would be rezoning the land to R-3 (multi-family use), then filing a certified survey map for the parcel.

All departments were asked to maintain a 0 percent increase in the 2017 budget, and according to Nelson, all did a good job at coming in at 0 percent or less.

The board voted unanimously to approve the proposed 2017 budget with a property tax contribution of $1,180,052. That is only $5,088 higher than last year. That is the amount allowed for a contribution increase without exceeding the state’s levy limit for Ellsworth.

The number is based on the net new construction in the village for the year. The village’s total assessed value came in at $190,364,300, which is a $243,000 increase from the 2015 assessed value of $190,120,400. The number was slightly higher than expected, Nelson said.

The mill rate estimate (taxes per $1,000 property valuation) for the 2017 estimated budget is .6202, a slight increase over the .6176 mill rate of the actual 2016 budget.

General fund total revenue is projected to be $2,435,050, which is 1.88 percent higher than the 2016 actual revenue of $2,390,079.

General fund total expenditures, which includes general government; public safety; public works; health and human services; culture, recreation and education; conservation and development; capital outlay; debt service; and other financing uses, is proposed to $2,583,277 for 2017, a 1.16 percent decrease from 2016.

The estimated 2017 total revenues (including all governmental and proprietary funds combined) is $5,213,289; estimated 2017 total expenditures (including all governmental and proprietary funds combined) is $3,920,693, leaving an estimated Dec. 31, 2017 fund balance of $1,591,712.

The board also approved pay raises effective Jan. 1. Those include:

A 2 percent raise to all part-time police (steps), administrative assistant and Public Works Department part-time employees.

A 2 percent raise to all non-union full-time employees, on their base salary and wage.

A $10 per month increase for four PWD employees’ cellphone allowance to compensate for hard use and breakage.

The clerk-treasurer, office assistant, public works director, chief and police and police department administrative assistant will also get all of New Year’s Eve day off instead of a half day.