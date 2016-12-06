Oak Grove PC denies shooting range recommendation

The proposed shooting range is not “dead in the water,” however; it will next move on to the Oak Grove Town Board Nov. 21, before that board will make a recommendation to the Pierce County Land Management Committee, who makes the final decision.

Prescott School District trap team coach Chris Patraw was disappointed with the decision, but said the Prescott Sportsman’s Club has not given up hope.

“This is for the kids and trap shooting is a sport that works for all kids,” Patraw said. “People don’t want change but change is a good thing. It would be a great community asset to have.”

Oak Grove resident Michelle Huber, who has led the charge to stop the shooting range from being built on 40 acres adjacent to the City of Prescott compost site on 620th Avenue, said she felt “relieved and happy” about the Planning Commission’s decision.

“Most if not all of us are gun owners,” Huber said of those opposed to the range. “We support safe shooting facilities, we support the trap team. This is not about the trap team, or taking people's gun rights away.

“We have a right to quiet enjoyment of our properties without the nuisance of repeated, numerous, loud gun fire, safe drinking water and protected property values.”

Patraw said the PSC has shown the range will have no negative impacts on the environment due to lead.

“It comes down to the noise,” Patraw said. “We cut our hours and days at the range but the people around the range and Planning Commission did not want it.”

The PSC’s proposal includes a significant reduction in hours from what was originally proposed. The range would be closed to all trap shooting from Oct. 1 through Feb. 15. The school trap season is from March to June, and students would be able to use the range Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to sunset.

Additionally, the public season would include weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15 through Sept. 30, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to sunset during the months of July through September.

Planning Commission Chair Sarah Palodichuk said the motion to deny the CUP was made by Ralph Chase and seconded by Jim Boles. References were made to sections of the Town of Oak Grove Comprehensive Plan as reasons.

Palodichuk said dealing with contentious issues like the shooting range is never “pleasant,” but she was encouraged by the room full of people (Huber estimated 125 were in attendance) taking part in local government.

“I continue to be impressed by how effectively people are able to share their points of view without putting down those who feel differently,” Palodichuk said. “The ability to speak freely, without intimidation, in a public forum is essential; we spent the greater part of the last two meetings making sure each voice was able to be heard.”

She also complimented the trap team students, calling them a “classy bunch of kids.”

“Despite their lack of verbal input, it is worth drawing attention to the students that attended, many of them standing throughout the two-hour meeting,” Palodichuk said. “The students applauded loudly for speakers favorable to the range and listened intently to everyone.”

Palodichuk said residents have raised many concerns the last few months about the proposed range, such as its effect on residents’ quality of life, potential environmental impacts stemming from the use of lead shot, and the possibility of range use expansion without meaningful local input.

“The sticking point for me is the inability to produce any sort of projections regarding use of the facility,” Palodichuk said in an email Monday night, speaking for herself, not all Planning Commission members. “If the club could say that it is for use by the middle and high school trap teams three nights each week for the months of March through June, this would be a more palatable proposal. It would be much easier to see a balance between benefit to the community versus potential negative impacts to neighboring landowners.

“The Sportsman’s Club has made a sincere effort to put limitations on the number of hours requested, but they are faced with a requirement to be open to the public 100 days per year in order to qualify for the grant money needed to construct the range -- this is problematic because it puts them in a position of requesting more hours than they anticipate needing, but we still have to consider the possibility that the range would generate the volume of usage allowed in those time frames.”

Patraw said the Comprehensive Plan sections were not read at the meeting; he felt the PSC was not given a chance to defend the ruling.

Huber said the Comprehensive Plan is “the guidebook” by which the Planning Commission makes decisions affecting the long term health of the community. According to her, points in the plan are specific to this situation and were discussed at the meeting. In summary:

1. Support existing farms and their continued operation.

2. Encourage businesses that work with the farming community.

3. Support ecotourism that promotes the enjoyment of natural resources in ways that do not degrade them.

4. Ensure that businesses, no matter what size, do not adversely affect the town's natural resources and quality of life for residents.

5. Protect property values by encouraging appropriate development.

6. Protect prime farmland and farmland of statewide importance

7. Protect town's floodplain areas

8. Protect groundwater, wildlife habitat and environmentally sensitive areas.

Chapter 9 Policy 1 reads: Consider recommending approval of conditional use permits only when the proposed conditional uses will not conflict with or negatively impact the use of or enjoyment of nearby or surrounding properties and land uses.

Palodichuk said the town board will examine the Comprehensive Plan’s sections more closely to identify factors that relate to the intent of the plan at the Nov. 21 meeting.

Patraw said even the proposed range will cost about $45,000 to complete, which would be funded by grants and the PSC.

“The club will build a clubhouse out there someday to educate kids on the great outdoors,” Patraw said. “The team will keep growing and shoot at Hudson, which we planned on doing this year. This set down will not stop the trap team, it just makes it harder for the kids.”

Huber said as of Nov. 15, 233 people signed an online petition opposing the shooting range. Emotions ran high Nov. 10, Huber said. Resident Bill House characterized the issue, although civilly discussed, as pitting “friend against friend.”

Many residents feel that way, which is tough in a close knit community.

“I resent being treated like I don’t support the children because I don’t support having a shooting range next door to me,” resident Julie King said.

“This is not about supporting the kids, I support the kids,” Jenny Langness said. “The back of our property faces the proposed site; this proposal would take my land away from me, my ability to enjoy my land with my dogs. This is the area where I spend time with my dogs. I don't have any children, so they are everything to me."

Oak Grove resident Mary Bolin told Planning Commission members they represent Oak Grove, not the Prescott school administration or the city.

“This trap team already exists, and that is great,” Bolin said. “They were established and can continue to exist without this location.”

The Planning Commission’s role is to make advisory recommendations to the Oak Grove Town Board, Palodichuk said.

“The town board will make the formal town recommendation to the Land Management Committee, who will then issue the permit or deny the request,” Palodichuk said. “The CUP proposal is on the town board agenda for Monday, Nov. 21. The board will have the option of making their decision at that time or tabling the item to gather more information.”

Other articles on this topic:

Oak Grove PC residents oppose proposed shooting range

Trap team talks shooting range hopes