Pierce County Board approves library funding increase

Department heads and standing committees were directed by county administration to build budgets with a 0 percent increase.

Taxpayers who own a $100,000 house will see an approximate $11 decrease in the county portion of their taxes for the year, or a $22 decrease on a $200,000 home.

County administrator JoAnn Miller explained the total property valuation of the county increased. Each county’s property tax cap is set by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, based upon the value of new construction in that year.

The total county tax levy for 2017 is $17,596,469, compared to $17,367,017 in 2016. The county operating levy totals $15,527,022; debt service stands at $1,429,453; and county aid bridges is $200,000.

The budget also includes a 5 percent increase in Act 150 funding to the county’s libraries (from the minimum state required 70 percent to 75 percent), bumping that number (including ACT 420 funds) from $385,613 in 2016 to $439,994 in 2017.

The county librarians had banded together to originally request 100 percent funding from the county for 2016. They later lowered their request to 85 percent, but 75 percent was the amount given the green light by the board.

Budget components are broken down like this:

Contingency fund: $164,000, compared to $133,802 in 2016.

Debt Service fund: $1,429,453, compared to $1,435,828 in 2016.

Equipment, improvements, software: $665,290, compared to $871,905 in 2016.

Personnel/operating costs: $14,897,732, compared to $14,539,869 in 2016.

The county’s mill rate for 2017 is $5.87 for every $1,000 property valuation. For instance, the county’s property tax on a $150,000 home would be $880.50.

The program areas and the percentage of the tax levied is distributed like this:

Sheriff’s Department: 36.24 percent ($319.09 per year)

Highway Department: 19.65 percent ($173.02 per year)

Human Services/Child Support/Office of Aging: 13.83 percent ($121.77 per year)

General government (includes County Board, County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Administration, Human Resources, Information Services, Register of Deeds, maintenance, Corporation Counsel, insurance, security, Public Safety and West Cap): 8.68 percent (down from 10.69 percent in 2016).

Debt service levy: 8.12 percent

Circuit court/probate/district attorney/criminal justice: 5.4 percent

Land Management/surveyor/zoning: 3.85 percent

Public Health: 4.08 percent

County libraries: 2.5 percent

Land Conservation/cost share/Fish & Game: 1.81 percent

Cooperative Extension: 1.5 percent

Veterans: 1.16 percent

Fairgrounds: .95 percent

County parks/snowmobile/shooting range: 1.04 percent

Medical Examiner: .63 percent

Economic Development/MRRPC/Historical/Parkway: .55 percent

Emergency Management: .35 percent

County Fair: 0 percent

Revenue (sales tax applied 2014 budget): -11.27 percent

The clerk of courts, medical examiner and public health departments requested an increase in hours for employees, while a new position was added in the human services department to offset the increased workload the department has experienced.

The Finance & Personnel Committee recommended the following positions be approved effective Jan. 1.

Increase five deputy clerk of court positions from 35 hours per week to 40 hours per week (260 hours annually each), $29,492, 100 percent paid by county.

Court services worker (human services department), 40 hours per week (2,080 hours annually), $81,084, 25 percent paid by county.

Increase medical examiner hours from 24 hours per week to 27 hours per week (156 hours annually), $8,171, 100 percent paid by county.

Increase public health jail nurse from 23 hours per week to 40 hours per week (884 hours annually), $29,920, 100 percent paid by county. The jail nurse will be hired in April 2017. The full cost of $29,920 will begin in 2018, while the position will cost $24,343 in 2017.

In relation to increased workloads for the department of human services, the board passed a resolution asking the state to increase funding to counties in the Children and Family Aids allocation in the 2017-19 biennial budget.

More funds are needed to serve the increasing number of children and families in the child welfare system, said Human Services Director Ron Schmidt.

The base funding for child welfare services has not increased since the Department of Children and Families was created in 2009. Funds assist counties in providing child abuse and neglect services, prevention, investigation, treatment and out-of-home placement costs.

Referrals to child protective services in Wisconsin has increased by 30 percent since 2007 (from 55,895 in 2007 to 72,698 in 2014).

The number of children in out-of-home care has increased from 7,653 in 2011 to 20,384 in 2015 (in the state). Due to increased workloads, counties are struggling to recruit and retain child welfare workers, Schmidt said.

The board passed a resolution establishing salaries and benefits for designated employees, increasing pay by 1.25 percent across the board for employees identified on the Carlson Dettmann Salary Matrix. This excludes the administrative coordinator (whose pay is addressed annually) and employees in the sheriff’s department union (patrol, investigators and jailers).

County supervisors approved a salary increase of $5,000 for Administrative Coordinator JoAnn Miller, who received compliments on “a hard and complex job well done.” Her pay will increase from $122,500 per year to $127,500.

Employees on the self-funded plan will continue to contribute 10 percent toward health insurance premiums if wellness initiatives are met, such as being tobacco free, a health risk assessment and annual physical.

