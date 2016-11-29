Judge: Elmwood can’t bar inspection of records

James Duvall, a Buffalo-Pepin County judge presiding over the civil case between the village and a town of Rock Elm man, said Nov. 22 that Elmwood must abide state law governing open records.

“He’s got the right to access those records,” Duvall said, later adding that the ruling applies to every single police report, incident report, traffic report and more. “He gets ‘em.”

The judge was speaking about Rick Talford, the man who sued the village in March after his request to review two months’ worth of traffic and incident reports was denied by the department’s chief and lone officer, Michael Schaffer.

Village attorney Robert Loberg and Shaffer declined to comment on the ruling after the hearing. Talford, however, didn’t hesitate in praising the decision.

“Thankfully, the judge used common sense and the law,” he said after the hearing, “and I appreciate that.”

Talford said he’s not after every record in the station — just reports about traffic activity on Highway 72, which passes through downtown Elmwood.

“I have catching up to do,” he said, clutching his own copy of the state’s public-records compliance laws.

Speeding on the highway presents “very serious concerns in the community,” Talford said, and he wants to see if records show if there’s anything being done to curb it. He said skid marks from drivers apparently peeling out in front of the police station raise questions.

“What is the officer doing?” Talford said.

In summarizing the issue during last week’s hearing, Duvall said Schaffer’s response to Talford’s request was that he would not “open my file cabinets for you” to inspect police reports. Those reports, the department argued, contain confidential information that should be protected. Talford could request specific reports if he wanted, but would not be given carte blanche access, Duvall recited.

As the case progressed through civil court, Loberg offered to let Talford review the department’s daily incident log. Talford said in court last week that the offer represented “a starting point” toward an agreement.

Duvall said that didn’t go far enough.

“People have the right to have the government open up their file cabinet,” he said, later adding, “I want to be clear as a bell here: He doesn’t have to be satisfied with looking at the daily logs.”

Loberg argued that means having to redact information in the reports — potentially a tall order for a one-man police department, the attorney noted.

Duvall said if, for example, a report includes information about a confidential informant, that can be redacted. That it could be burdensome on Elmwood’s small department to redact stacks of reports does not override the public’s right to review them, the judge said.

“That’s not good enough reason,” he said.

Duvall called Talford’s data request — which had been narrowed in its scope during months of court proceedings — “pretty modest.” And while the judge said he understands how police can be hesitant to let the public “go cruising through their files,” those notions don’t override the law.

“Public records belong to the public,” the judge said. “The public has that right.”

There are exceptions, however, Duvall explained — but only on a case-by-case basis. That prohibits the release of things like information interfering with privacy, raw investigative data or information that could put someone in danger. He said law enforcement does not have the right to issue a blanket rule covering confidentiality.

If the department opts to make redacted copies of reports, it can’t pass on the cost of copies to the requestor and it must list the specific reason for each redaction.

The state has an 80-page handbook outlining the rules and processes governing public records, Duvall pointed out.

“I don’t make this stuff up,” he said.

In addition to granting Talford’s request to access the records, Duvall also approved Talford’s request to have the village cover his court costs, which totaled $240.