Filings for spring’s election opened Dec. 1

The nomination process for area municipal and school offices up for vote in the spring starts Thursday, Dec. 1.

Participants will then circulate nomination papers or otherwise declare their intentions, as appropriate, by the 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 deadline for the election to be held Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

People seeking area school positions in Pierce County file declarations of candidacy, while those for municipal posts usually circulate papers. Exceptions are the villages of Bay City and Maiden Rock, where caucus meetings for nomination purposes will be held in January instead.

Should a primary election become necessary for any of the municipalities or school districts, it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Area incumbents with expiring terms in the spring are:

VILLAGE OF BAY CITY (caucus in January): Village President James Turvaville; Village Trustees Jesse Hohmann and Jon Ebensperger.

TOWN OF CLIFTON (caucus in January): Town Board Chair LeRoy Peterson; Town Board Supervisors John Rohl and Joseph Rohl; Town Clerk/Treasurer Judy Clement-Lee.

TOWN OF DIAMOND BLUFF (Jan. 12 caucus): Town Board Chair Jeffrey Holst; Town Board Supervisors Pat Atherton and Roger Dosdall; Town Clerk Todd Mehrkens; Town Treasurer Mark Place.

TOWN OF EL PASO (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Ron Kannel; Town Board Supervisors Dan Fischer and Ron Foley; Town Clerk Melanie Schoepp; Town Treasurer Mary Kay Foley.

ELLSWORTH SCHOOL BOARD : Rick Kornmann, Kurt Buckner and Jeff Stockwell, three seats (two three-year terms and one one-year term).

TOWN OF ELLSWORTH (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Roger Billeter; Town Board Supervisors Mark Erlandson and Jeffrey A. Redding; Town Clerk Phyllis J. Beastrom; Town Treasurer Jean M. Weiss.

VILLAGE OF ELLSWORTH : Village President Gerald L. DeWolfe; Village Trustees Neil Gulbranson, Kenny Manfred and Curtis Wandmacher.

ELMWOOD SCHOOL BOARD : Brooke Glaus and Bernard Christman, two seats (three-year terms).

VILLAGE OF ELMWOOD : Village president William Stewart; Village Trustees Dolores Radtke, Michael Hess and Richard Jones.

TOWN OF GILMAN (caucus in January): Town Chair Ross Christopherson, Town Board Supervisors James V. Traynor and Phil Verges; Town Clerk Becky Manley; Town Treasurer Richelle Bartlett.

TOWN OF HARTLAND (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Brian Webster; Town Board Supervisors Don Acker and Kurt Nelson; Town Clerk Ann Lunde; Town Treasurer Cyndi Kern.

TOWN OF ISABELLE (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Dennis Potts; Town Board Supervisors Ron Bartels and Tim Hendel; Town Clerk Julie Erickson; Town Treasurer Lora Henn.

TOWN OF MAIDEN ROCK (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Jerry Duden; Town Board Supervisors John Danneker and Randy Erickson; Town Clerk/Treasurer Darla Pittman.

VILLAGE OF MAIDEN ROCK (caucus in January), Village President Judy Daleiden and Village Trustee Steve Pomahatch.

TOWN OF MARTELL (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Brad Taplin; Town Board Supervisors John Worsing and Jerome Halls; Town Clerk Janice Swanson; Town Treasurer Heather Sitz.

PLUM CITY SCHOOL BOARD : Kurt Henn, Jeffrey Heit, two seats (three-year terms).

VILLAGE OF PLUM CITY : Village President Douglas Watkins; Village Trustees Leonard Dodson and Roland Eccles.

CITY OF PRESCOTT : Alderperson Ward 3 & 4 Galen Seipel and Alderperson At Large Robert Daugherty.

PRESCOTT SCHOOL BOARD : Steve Sizemore, one seat (three-year term).

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Sarah Palodichuk; Town Board Supervisors Gary Huppert and Jerry Kosin; Town Clerk Dan Reis; Town Treasurer Jeremy Boles.

CITY OF RIVER FALLS : Diane Odeen, David Cronk, Christopher Gagne and Hal Watson (four alderperson seats).

RIVER FALLS SCHOOL BOARD : Ramona Gunter and Stacy Johnson Myers, two seats (three-year terms).

TOWN OF RIVER FALLS (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Diana G. Smith; Town Board Supervisors John Galgowski and Siri Smith; Town Clerk Ruth Stern; Town Treasurer Rita Kozak.

TOWN OF ROCK ELM (caucus in January): Town Board Chair John Eager (not running); Town Board Supervisors Dave Tschumperlin and Tim Bates; Town Clerk Tammy Waltz (not running); Town Treasurer Pam Reitz.

TOWN OF SALEM (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Paul Shingledecker; Town Board Supervisors James Fetzer and Barry Bunce; Town Clerk Ruth Kay; Town Treasurer Ann Larson-Graham.

TOWN OF SPRING LAKE (caucus in January): Town Board Chair Richard E. Johnson; Town Board Supervisors Michael R. Jacobson and Tim Anderson; Town Clerk Donna Borgschatz; Town Treasurer Sarah Stein.

SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD : Mary Huepfel, Andrew Johansen and Matthew Schreiber, three seats (three-year terms).

VILLAGE OF SPRING VALLEY : Village President Marsha Brunkhorst; Village Trustees Mary Ducklow, Andy Vorlicek and Nick Falde.

TOWN OF TRENTON (circulate papers, not caucus): Town Board Chair Brian Berg; Town Board Supervisors Rick Bunce and Dennis Anderson; Town Clerk Steve Thoms; Town Treasurer Kathryn Fuchs.

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (caucus in January): Town Board Chair James B. Harris; Town Board Supervisors Richard A. Leonard and Dan Thom; Town Clerk Mary J. Kees; Town Treasurer Karen S. O’Brien.

TOWN OF UNION (caucus in January): Town Board Chair William Bechel; Town Board Supervisors James Weiss and Arthur Ritchie; Town Clerk Monica Krings (not running); Town Treasurer Barbara Schneider.

State and judicial officers whose terms expire next year include: