Lawmaker forum set for Dec. 13 in New Richmond

Assembly members invited include Rep.-elect Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), Rep.-elect Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond), Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Chetek), Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) and Rep. Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake).

Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls) along with Sens. Janet Bewley (D-Mason) and Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma), are also invited.

The event is open to the public. An informal networking session will precede the forum at 4:30 p.m. An hour-long Q&A session with the legislators follows.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to the St. Croix EDC at 715-381-4383 or at nita@stcroixedc.com.