Lawmaker forum set for Dec. 13 in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND -- Western Wisconsin’s incoming lawmakers will speak at a New Richmond forum this month.
The event, sponsored by the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation, will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Cashman Conference Center on the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College’s New Richmond campus.
Assembly members invited include Rep.-elect Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), Rep.-elect Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond), Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Chetek), Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) and Rep. Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake).
Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls) along with Sens. Janet Bewley (D-Mason) and Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma), are also invited.
The event is open to the public. An informal networking session will precede the forum at 4:30 p.m. An hour-long Q&A session with the legislators follows.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to the St. Croix EDC at 715-381-4383 or at nita@stcroixedc.com.