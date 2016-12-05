Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lawmaker forum set for Dec. 13 in New Richmond

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NEW RICHMOND -- Western Wisconsin’s incoming lawmakers will speak at a New Richmond forum this month.

    The event, sponsored by the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation, will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Cashman Conference Center on the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College’s New Richmond campus.

    Assembly members invited include Rep.-elect Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), Rep.-elect Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond), Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Chetek), Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) and Rep. Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake).

    Sen. Sheila Harsdorf (R-River Falls) along with Sens. Janet Bewley (D-Mason) and Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma), are also invited.

    The event is open to the public. An informal networking session will precede the forum at 4:30 p.m. An hour-long Q&A session with the legislators follows.

    Attendees are asked to RSVP to the St. Croix EDC at 715-381-4383 or at nita@stcroixedc.com.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentSt. Croix Economic Development CorporationPoliticswisconsin
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness