Oak Grove residents oppose proposed shooting range

As of Nov. 1, 192 people had signed a petition to stop a trap shooting range from going in on the Prescott Sportsmen’s Club land in the town of Oak Grove. Township resident Trent Huber said more than 60 families living within seven miles of the range have voiced opposition.

His wife Michelle Huber has dedicated a Facebook page “Stop Proposed Prescott Shooting Range” as a place to post research on shooting range effects.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how much we have to lose and that measures much larger than what they have to gain,” Michelle said at the Oct. 13 Oak Grove Planning Commission meeting.

This was the second time the shooting range came before the Planning Commission, who tabled it in September in order to gather more information and points of view.

The proposed shooting range is on 40 acres the PSC bought from the City of Prescott in August 2015, adjacent to the city compost site on 620th Avenue. The legal description is SE ¼ of the NW 1/4, Section 6, R19W, Oak Grove. PSC representatives said the entrance to the range would actually be on 1170th Street, not 620th as originally planned, for safety reasons.

PSC member, Oak Grove resident and Prescott School District trap shooting coach Christopher Patraw told the roughly 50 people assembled Oct. 13 that in 2017 he expects 60 middle schoolers and 30 at the high school to participate in the 2-year-old trap team.

Currently, trap team members drive to the Hudson Rod, Gun & Archery Club (285 Krattley Lane) to practice and compete. It’s 24 miles from PHS, Patraw said.

Oak Grove residents argue the teams can continue to drive to Hudson, or head to existing ranges in River Falls or Ellsworth. Patraw said it’s not that easy.

“I personally called all the ranges around here to get to a closer range because Hudson is a long ways to drive,” Patraw said. “There is no room for us in Ellsworth. There is no room for us in River Falls. There is no room for us in Cottage Grove.”

The PSC is proposing to build the range on property currently being used for agriculture and woodlands. Members propose to build three trap houses with shooting stations and one storage shed. The main range users will be Prescott High and Middle School trap teams. Their season runs February through June, with shooting taking place on weekdays after school from 3:30 p.m. to sunset.

The plan calls for allowing the PSC to have trap shooting and leagues open to the public. Those range hours, outside of school shoots, would be in the summer from 3:30 p.m. until sunset on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on weekends. Winter hours would be 10 a.m. to sunset Saturdays and Sundays.

A parking lot and walkway to get to the shooting area would be built, portable toilets would be installed, fences with “shooting area” signs would run along the north and west sides of the property, a locked gate would secure the driveway and the range would only be open when a Range Safety Officer or PSC member is onsite.

Patraw told the assembly Oct. 13 that decibel readings of shots fired were conducted per the request of Oak Grove officials. Shotguns were shot at the proposed range site and decibels were measured at various locations nearby.

Patraw explained that a decibel reading of 65 is equivalent to someone talking. A car door slamming registers at 70; hearing protection is required at 85 decibels and higher. Other readings taken were 65 at the property line, 54 at the city-owned compost site, 48 at Jerry Kosin’s house on 620th Avenue and 55 at the end of Trent and Michelle Huber’s driveway, the closest residence to the proposed range (about one-third mile).

The conditions that day were clear with moderate winds less than 5 mph in the middle of the day. Ten to 15 rounds, a single shot at a time, were fired.

“The actual range is down the road, keep going down the hill, not in the runoff area, but in the draw down in the bottom,” Patraw said. “It’s down below the hill so it helps condense the sound better.”

Planning Commission member Wally Betzel said he’d like the decibel readings to be retested in the winter. He worries the sound will be louder in winter.

Planning Commission member Debbie McClure questioned the mitigation of possible lead pollution from the trap shot and creating noise buffers.

“For pollution for the lead, our range is turning so it’s not shooting into the floodplain that’s there. It’s outside of that,” Patraw said. “Also, we’ll be grading our impact areas, so any run-off that comes down the hill gets slowed down and the lead will stay in that area, it won’t run over the berm into any run-offs.

“The floodplain is basically the deep ditch down there. There’s a run-off in the field that comes down, and we’re going to build the berm up to it so it slopes, the water comes down, slows down.”

Jeff Nass, executive director of Wisconsin Firearm Owners, Ranges, Clubs and Educators, the National Rifle Association's state chapter, is serving as a range consultant to the PSC. To recover the lead so it’s not just sitting on the ground is the plan, Nass said.

“Lead is not an issue in this state,” Nass said. “Lead is a great resource and it’s a great recyclable and the clubs benefit greatly (monetarily) from recycling it. So this will be designed based on EPA standards...The soil on this property tests perfectly into the pH level that you want. Once lead is encapsulated, it does not leach at all.”

If the soil were not at the right pH level (measuring now at 6.5 to 7.5), lime would be added if needed, Nass said.

The EPA recommends mining the lead, depending on soil conditions, every 250,000 to 1 million rounds, Nass said.

“Lead is definitely worth money to clubs,” Nass added.

Another question arising was the possibility of lead poisoning in the water and testing.

Nass cited a shooting range at Yellowstone Park southeast of Madison, where the DNR tested the groundwater, creek water and ditch after no lead mining had been done in 60 years.

“The lead content in that soil was no different than any place else in the county,” Nass said. “Lead is not an issue. It doesn’t migrate. It doesn’t, not like they say it does. Now when you put it in the pipes like they did in Flint, then it becomes an issue.”

Patraw also made clear that the shooting range would be trap, not rifle. Only shotguns would be used. He guaranteed no shot would leave the Sportsmen Club property; otherwise, it would be trespassing.

“It’s insulting to me to hear people say that they’re going to test the sound of the shooting. I know what shooting sounds like. We all shoot. All of our neighbors. We don’t need someone to come out and measure decibels to tell us whether it’s going to affect our lives or not,” Michelle Huber said.

Gunshots don’t build on each other, and are not additive, Nass said. Decibel levels are not increased the more shots are fired.

“The nuisance is the loud and repetitive noise, like a constant dog barking,” Trent Huber rebutted.

Residents surrounding the PSC land have a list of concerns, including:

Public safety (a range was closed in Delano after a pregnant woman was struck)

Quality of life impact, affecting generational land ownership

Significantly increased noise pollution

Environmental and groundwater impact

Effects on livestock, pets and wild animals

Negative impact on property values (no one wants to live next to a shooting range)

“It would be something that we and our grandchildren are potentially stuck with forever,” Trent Huber said. “And even if the initial operators of the range are flexible and show they’re willing to work with the neighborhood, it doesn’t mean that someone else or another group in the future may not take operational control and leverage things like the Shooting Range Protection Act and become intolerable to the community.”

Michelle Huber also refuted the pH level information given by Nass, saying the county told her the soil at the proposed site is highly acidic, making the lead more soluble. She also cited the Oak Grove Comprehensive Plan, which is in line with the Pierce County Farmland Preservation Plan, she said.

Palodichuk was asked to read Chapter 9 of the Comprehensive Plan aloud by commission member Jim Boles.

“Policy 1 says ‘Consider recommending approval of conditional use permits only when the proposed conditional uses will not conflict with or negatively impact the use of or enjoyment of nearby or surrounding properties and land uses.’”

This reading was met with enthusiastic clapping by gun range opposition.

More than 10 neighbors gave emotional testimony on why the proposed gun range is not wanted. Reasons ran the gamut from repetitive noise, likened to continuous poking; deterring visitors to area farms; terrifying cows, horses and deer; affecting a man’s development plans to lot off his land; fear of water aquifer poisoning from lead; to trespassers shooting outside of approved hours.

Resident Tom Huber held up a bag containing 25 pounds of lead pellets. According to his calculations, 20 shooters per week would generate more than 3,640 pounds of lead per year, or more than 20 million pellets.

“A good first step would have been for the Sportsman’s Club to go out and spend a little time, a little courtesy and a little curiosity to go out and talk to the people that live out there,” Tom Huber said. “It would’ve been readily apparent to anyone that talked to these folks in the watershed area, that they’re all...against this shooting range.

“This range will provide recreation and service for a small group of people at the expense of the folks that have lived in this area for generations.”

He listed familial names such as Zeverino, Kosin, Huber, Fiedler and more that will be affected.

“It’s not a need, it’s a want,” said resident David Zeverino. “It’s not the fact that it’s loud; it’s like a constant, nonstop tapping noise.”

Several people spoke up on behalf of the PSC, including resident and member Aaron Marshall, PSC member Eric Penk, Hudson Rod & Gun Club president Rick Persinger and more.

PSC members assured those present that members would be expelled if keys were given out to friends. The public would be encouraged to call police if shooting were heard outside of hours set in the permit.

Patraw and Persinger talked about the benefits of trap teams to kids who aren’t necessarily athletic, guys and gals alike.

“Multiple kids have lettered that never lettered in anything else,” Patraw said.

A Facebook page supporting the range and trap team can be found at “Support our High School Trap Team by liking their Facebook page.”

The sale of 40 acres at the Prescott city compost site for a total of $154,000 to the Prescott Sportsmen’s Club was approved by the Prescott City Council in June 2015. The sale was final in August 2015. Oak Grove resident Mike Hildebrandt wanted to know more about the sale, saying it wasn’t a public bid.

City administrator Jayne Brand said the PSC approached the city about buying the land, which the city had owned since 1971 when it was bought for spreading solid wastes from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“The land was not advertised for sale,” Brand said. “The city never needed to use the land for this purpose as Pierce County created the biosolid plant in Ellsworth and the city solids have gone there since they opened.

“If someone else would have approached the city, I believe the Council would have discussed the purchase of this property.”

A few Oak Grove residents have accused the city of not giving farmers the chance to buy the land. Brand did not take that accusation lightly, saying the City Council discussed the land sale in closed session May 11 and 26, 2015 but that the sale was clearly posted.

“The reason for the closed session was so the Council could come to an agreement as to the asking price for the land and how much land they were willing to sell to the club,” Brand said. “On June 8, 2015 the agenda item in open session was ‘Sportsman Club – purchase of 40 acres at the city compost site in Oak Grove Township.’ It was discussed at length at the June 8, 2015 meeting and the minutes even reflect they will need to work with Town of Oak Grove and Pierce County on their project as they have jurisdiction.

“On the June 22, 2015 agenda the agenda item in open session was ‘Offer to purchase from Prescott Sportsmans Club Inc – 40 acres at compost site in Oak Grove Township.’

“Our agendas are posted at city hall, outside of city hall on a sign, at First National Bank of River Falls and at Westconsin Credit Union. Also the entire council packet which is given to the Council is posted on our city website. Within a week of the meeting and usually less than that the minutes for the Council meeting are posted on the website.

“The packet included for this agenda item an email from our city attorney, the entire offer to purchase including the current land rent lease at that time with Kosin, an aerial of the site, real estate summary from Pierce County showing the city owned the property and also a map showing the site on the real estate summary and because it was vacant land the disclosure report for vacant land.

“Our meetings are live feed to Channel 18 on Comcast Cable and are also available you are able to view the last two months on the city website even if you don’t have Cable.”

Brand said she recalls the PSC stating at the time of the sale that they were looking at land in part for the school district trap shooting teams.

The city owns approximately 126 acres adjacent to the PSC land, of which 10 are used for the compost site.

Palodichuk explained how the conditional use permit process works for those who had no clue.

The town planning commission is advisory to the town board. Its members job is to make recommendations to the town board based on how CUP applications fit the town’s comprehensive plan. Then, the town board makes a recommendation to the Land Management Committee at the county, who makes the ultimate decision.

“Sometimes these issues take 10 minutes, sometimes they take 10 months,” said Palodichuk.

Land management director Andy Pichotta confirmed a portion of the northwest corner of the PSC property appears to be mapped floodplain in the Trimbelle River Watershed. He has no information yet on the soil acidity at that site, he said.

“Please note that we have not yet received a full application for the proposed shooting range and have not really began a full investigation of potential issues associated with the proposed use,” Pichotta said. “This typically occurs once a formal application has been submitted and a public hearing scheduled.”

The issue will be taken up again at the next Planning Commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

