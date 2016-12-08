Property taxes drop slightly in proposed budget

The mill rate is dropping in every taxing entity except the state of Wisconsin, said city administrator Jayne Brand. Taxes collected in Prescott (for 2016) are based on tax levies required by the city (30.3 percent), the state (0.7 percent), Pierce County (22.8 percent), Prescott School District (42.6 percent) and Chippewa Valley Technical College (3.5 percent).

Brand added that the state school credit is increasing 3 cents per $1,000, while the county is decreasing 32 cents per $1,000 property valuation; the school district is decreasing by 35 cents per $1,000 property valuation; CVTC is going down 4 cents per $1,000; and the city is going down 15 cents per $1,000.

“These will get to 89 cents per $1,000 of property valuation,” Brand said.

The 2017 city budget presented by Finance Director Vanessa Norby at the Nov. 28 City Council meeting maintains a 0 percent increase. Net new construction totaled 1.31 percent, or $28,500.

The State of Wisconsin allows a municipality to increase its levy each year by the amount of net new construction as of Jan. 1. The tax levy is a the major funding source for the police department, public works, administration, debt service, capital projects (including buildings, infrastructure, vehicles and equipment), library and Freedom Park.

The city has one chance to take the increase and it’s up to the council to set the levy. If they don’t take the net new construction increase when it occurs, that amount cannot be claimed again.

Members approved a resolution adopting a municipal property tax base levy for 2017 (collectible in 2018) in the amount of $1,385,470 for general fund purposes (a decrease of .58 percent from last year); $379,140 for debt service; $187,264 for library special revenue fund purposes; $23,949 for Freedom Park special revenue fund purposes; and $200,052 for capital project funds.

The 2017 general fund budget is $2,583,275 (compared to $2,565,312 last year), a decrease of .58 percent or $8,033.

Every department was impacted in some way, Brand said. Some departments had to make cuts or reallocate funds for other departments to meet their needs.

The biggest departmental decreases are 13.49 percent in the Municipal Court budget and 90.16 percent in the Conservation & Development Fund. Increases include 2.51 percent in Public Safety, 5.8 percent in Culture, Recreation & Education and 9.98 percent in the Contingency Fund.

The council approved a resolution adopting the 2017 (effective Jan. 1) salary schedule for city employees, who will receive a 2.5 percent increase yearly or hourly.

Proposed annual wages for 2017 include $83,680 (city administrator); $76,969 (police chief); $72,693 (public works director); and $63,456 (finance director/treasurer).

Hourly employees received a 2.5 percent pay increase as well, excluding a first year ice rink attendant.

A resolution was also passed to adopt a salary schedule for public works employees, which include 2017 rates of working foreman $1.50 per hour over base wage rate; mechanic $1 per hour over base wage rate; and wastewater treatment plant operator 50 cents per hour over base wage rate.

Alderperson Bill Dravis requested the wastewater treatment plant operator’s wages be reviewed.

Norby reviewed delinquent utility bills rolled into tax bills for 2009-2015. About 9 percent has been rolled into real estate taxes during this time frame. Currently, 1.41 percent is outstanding, totaling $13,692.

The following city capital improvement projects are proposed for 2017:

Henry, James and Hampshire streets including repaving of two additional nearby streets. This would include gutter, water, sewer and stormwater system replacements totaling $621,020. The project would be funded by Capital Projects ($299,800), levy and interest revenue ($167,552) and Capital Reserves ($132,248).

New police squad car, levy funds totaling $35,000.

City Hall remodel (not completed in 2016), paid for by transfer from General Fund Reserves ($30,000).

Public Works garage, paid for from Capital Reserves ($140,000).

A furnace went down in the police department and leaked water into the patrol room. An insurance claim has been submitted for the water damage, Brand said. The carpet will need to be replaced with new flooring, the sheetrock will need to be replaced where it absorbed water and wooden desk cubbies will need replacing due to water damage. The chief will move to a different office and use the current office for file storage. The cost of all this will be determined.

City Hall HVAC, lighting retrofit (switch to LED lighting) will total $393,285 ($250,000 from Capital Reserves, $143,285 from General Fund transfer).

Paving two alleyways, cost to be determined.

Police building lighting retrofit, $27,735 from General Fund.

Freedom Park lighting retrofit, $19,325 ($10,000 from Freedom Park fund, $9,325 from General Fund).

Other possible projects on the list include water, sewer and stormwater replacement; a water-looping project in TIF #3 (Stagecoach, Prescott Marketplace area); riverfront upgrades, including property purchase and demolition; Highway 10 underpasses; new economic development project in Eagle Ridge Business Park; and fire hall and wastewater treatment plant lighting retrofits.

The city adopted a special revenue fund budget for the library ($187,264) and Freedom Park ($23,949) for 2017.

The city adopted the debt service fund budget for 2017 totalling $379,140.

The enterprise funds budgets for sewer, water and stormwater were adopted, which include zero property tax levy dollars. The estimated fund balances as of Jan. 1 are $4,357,638 for sewer; $3,477,510 for water; and $571,910 for stormwater.