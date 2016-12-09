Water meter mystery causes headache

Resident Jessica Stangl, who lives near Spring Valley Golf Course, appeared before the board to challenge a water bill she received. She said she should never have been charged for water at a new home construction site. Why? Because she said the water meter was never installed.

“So, this discussion is really about the general practice to start charging pro-rated once the water meter is installed,” said village president Marsha Brunkhorst.

Stangl immediately replied “But it wasn’t installed.”

Village clerk Luann Emerson was baffled that the meter had allegedly not been installed by a Public Works employee.

“There was a request for a water meter and somebody went up there and put a water meter in,” Emerson said. “That triggers our system to start issuing bills.”

Stangl said her father-in-law, who is serving as general contractor of the project and a licensed plumber, signed for the meter but never installed it, nor did any village employee install it. She said a water line was requested in March 2016 to the new construction site, but that water wasn’t needed until July.

Trustee Rich O’Connell asked Stangl if she had been getting water at the house/site since July, but the question never got answered directly as discussion ensued about how a water meter could be requested but not installed.

Emerson asked “When Joe (the contractor) asked for a water meter he (village employee) came up and just set it there?”

Stangl said that whoever hooked the water up at the street when the lateral line was put in brought the water meter.

“I assumed he (the contractor) just signed,” Stangl said. “There is nothing on the paper that says once you have a hook up you automatically start paying.”

Emerson said once a homeowner gets a new water meter, it’s common practice to start getting billed for water. A communication breakdown must have happened along the way somehow, but the public works employee who could tell everyone whether the water meter was installed or not was not present at the meeting.

“Well, it is common practice because I emailed other municipalities and when a water meter goes in they start charging,” Emerson said. “All I know is there was request from Joe Stangl for a water meter.”

This time trustee Dale Jacobson asked Stangl where the water meter is if it’s not installed, but before she answered more discussion erupted about how this possibly could have happened.

“There was no communication that it would trigger a bill,” Stangl said.

Emerson sighed as the discussion circled around, and ended with the board agreeing that once a meter is installed, then the billing begins.

“I’ll have to check with Joel (in public works),” Emerson said. “Why would he just take a meter and just set it there?”

According to village ordinance, a master plumber can install a water meter. It remains unclear, though the village is investigating, where the water meter ended up if the public works employee didn’t install it, why it wasn’t installed (if it wasn’t), and if any water was used since the line was installed at the street, Emerson said.