Moving into the new village hall

Most village halls offer some sort of fee for party rentals, use of the meeting area or group setting forums; Maiden Rock will be no different.

The details of fees, cleaning and times need more discussion, so the board tabled the issue so more questions could be asked and more ideas offered at a future meeting.

As people came into the building before the meeting, and as voices echoed in the new open area during the meegoo, it was challenging for the reporter’s recorder to catch any small talk with no carpet, rugs, wall hangings or furniture to absorb the sound.

Village officials are shopping around for furniture for the new building; refurbished furniture at a 50 percent discounted cost was looked at, including office furniture, tables and chairs. The board approved purchasing furniture from Eau Claire Business Interiors for the price tag of $10,748.80, which will include delivery and installation.

Runners and front door rugs were on the agenda too. Village president Judy Daleiden and the rest of the board voted to contract with Hayward Laundry for those, agreeing that the contract could be adjusted in the future if necessary.

With a new building, bills seem to follow. The final bill from builder Red Wing Construction came in at $30,216. Since some items on the punch list aren’t completed yet, such as the outside drop/lock box (for deposits after hours), the board voted to make a partial payment, deducting the cost of the box until work is complete.

Common Man Brewing

Owners and operators of Common Man Brewing in Ellsworth, Russ Korpela and Lisa Woletz, were present to share their plans to open a second Common Man location at the former Lodge Retreat (W3547 Highway 35). They are in the process of purchasing the building.

This Maiden Rock site would be a great place to brew small amounts of beer, with room to grow into the 3,000 square-foot property, the couple said.

Korpela and Woletz came prepared with the background and history of Common Man, along with a request for a Class B beer and Class C wine license, needed by the bank to complete the necessary paperwork. When the second location is ready to open, the current license will be expired and they would need to reapply. Korpela and Woletz are getting their “ducks in a row,” or more appropriate in Maiden Rock, their “pelicans in place.”

Village president Judy Daleiden had questions about the brewing side of the proposed location concerning wastewater, utility levels and yeast production. The village can approve the licensing of beer and wine sales but has no control over the brewing operation.

Future water/sewer rates

Village clerk Shirley Gilles learned during the annual audit of village finances that the sewer rate is too low.

“They were surprised to hear that the village hasn’t had an increase (in water or sewer) since 1983,” Gilles said.

After discussion on water maintaining its worth, the sewer is losing money (which is village revenue).

“Look, anybody know that in 30-some years we’ve certainly had inflationary increases and we haven’t adjusted,” Gilles said.

Auditors recommended a simplified rate increase, which is a basic 3 percent increase beginning mid-year. It will slowly increase until the maximum 6 percent of operating costs is met. Overall, it means a basic 3 percent or average of 60 cents increase per household.

A motion to proceed with an application for a simplified rate increase case for the village water utility passed.

Leah Glasspoole purchased the former village hall building (W3535 Highway 35) to use for a retail space.

A playground committee is in the works to be assembled this winter.

The village caucus will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 10.

A slight price increase was approved for Galen Seipel Appraisals & Inspections. For example, a one-story building will be $1,000 as compared to the former price of $800.

The board approved the Midwest Fence bid contingent on a 4-inch cap being installed on the retaining wall to secure the fence at the village playground adjacent to the new village hall in Spring 2017.

A cross connection inspection at Ole’s Bar & Grill revealed the business’ lack of a grease trap, which is a DNR requirement. The board will take action by submitting a letter allowing Ole’s to install a grease trap in the next 60 days.

The board approved a $1 per hour wage increase for Public Works employee Brian Garay. Daleiden said “Even though he’s been here for a short period of time he has passed the sewer training for the township and his employee performance is excellent.”

Other business