Legion and AmericInn project at a standstill
ELLSWORTH -- Things seem to be moving at a snail’s pace for the proposed AmericInn Hotel and American Legion Post 204 projects in Ellsworth’s Crossing Meadows Business Park.
Ellsworth Village Board members voted to yet again extend a vacant land offer to purchase for the Legion on a 2-acre tract in TID #7. The offer to purchase will expire July 1, 2017.
The price for the land is $44,431.20. The Legion is working with developers of a proposed AmericInn Hotel. According to the agreement, the project will be located on the southwest corner of Crossing Meadows, bordering Overlook Drive on the south, Lucas Lane on the west and Highway 65 on the east.
Representatives from the Legion have said they are working on plans for a building with a capacity of 250 to 300 people that can host events, such as weddings and Legion district meetings.
Legion representative Randy Campbell said hotel representatives are still seeking investors, which puts everything at a standstill. Money equals movement.
In the spirit of inspiring more development, the board also voted to continue its reduction of residential and commercial impact fees until Dec. 31, 2017.
“I think we’ve had more activity in the building permit world since we’ve extended it,” village president Jerry DeWolfe said.Other business
The board approved Diane Harden as an election inspector
Cudd’s Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Park license was approved for 2017. The park, owned by Douglas, Jack and Dorothy Cudd, contains 87 sites.
The board voted to extend the sunset date of the ATV and UTV route to Dec. 31, 2017. Police Chief Eric Ladwig said his department has had no problems with route users.
The board approved the 2016 audit contract for Wipfli CPA’s & Consultants. Information in the board packet states that fees will range from $40,000 to $42,000.
The board voted 6-0 (trustee Michael Steele abstained) to cancel a short form developer’s agreement between the village and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, in effect since Jan. 5, 2011. The agreement was signed during the creamery’s major store expansion.
After some discussion, the board voted 6-1 to approve the 2017 building inspection agreement and fees with Galen A. Seipel, Appraisals & Inspections LLC. Trustee Rick Sweig dissented, saying he’d rather go out for other bids. Seipel had requested the agreement be approved indefinitely, saying he’d added “a few minor changes (to fees) for more money.” The board opted to revisit it in one year.
The board approved a certified survey map submitted by OO Farms LLC (325 W. Crosstown Road). In conjunction, the board adopted an ordinance changing zoning for a portion of the property (separating it from agricultural land) from agricultural to residential.
The board voted to add language to the village employee handbook requiring the reporting of any workplace injury accidents before the end of a shift, and to provide village forms (employee and supervisor) for reporting and investigating work injury accidents.
A TIF payment totalling $80,000 to the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery was approved 6-0 with Steele abstaining.
Dan Morth was appointed the new Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service Director at the Nov. 22 quarterly meeting.
Ladwig reported severe damage to a squad car involved in an accident on Highway 65 near Shopko. An officer failed to clear traffic behind him before making a U-turn to respond to a call. No citations and no injuries reported.
The 2016 total mill rate ended up being $23 per $1,000 property valuation, a 6.8 percent increase from 2015, village clerk Peggy Nelson reported.
The village is looking to hire someone to shovel village sidewalks.
The January board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.