Legion and AmericInn project at a standstill

Ellsworth Village Board members voted to yet again extend a vacant land offer to purchase for the Legion on a 2-acre tract in TID #7. The offer to purchase will expire July 1, 2017.

The price for the land is $44,431.20. The Legion is working with developers of a proposed AmericInn Hotel. According to the agreement, the project will be located on the southwest corner of Crossing Meadows, bordering Overlook Drive on the south, Lucas Lane on the west and Highway 65 on the east.

Representatives from the Legion have said they are working on plans for a building with a capacity of 250 to 300 people that can host events, such as weddings and Legion district meetings.

Legion representative Randy Campbell said hotel representatives are still seeking investors, which puts everything at a standstill. Money equals movement.

In the spirit of inspiring more development, the board also voted to continue its reduction of residential and commercial impact fees until Dec. 31, 2017.

“I think we’ve had more activity in the building permit world since we’ve extended it,” village president Jerry DeWolfe said.