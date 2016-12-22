Chance to speak denied; an alternative trail option

Meixner said a trail plan proposed in the village’s 2009 comprehensive plan is a better idea than the option the board is pursuing now. He wants to discuss it with the board, but is never allowed to speak, he said.

Village clerk Shawnie King said village president James Turvaville determines agenda items. He did not give a reason for denying Meixner’s request to speak, she said. The Herald’s phone calls to Turvaville went unreturned.

Bay City village board officials approved 3-2 a measure in April to develop a 1.1-mile walking trail along an inlet of the Mississippi River, along the northern shores of Lake Pepin, through land owned by nature photographer Meixner and onto a piece of land seemingly unclaimed by any private or public authority. The board has said it will acquire the land by eminent domain proceedings.

“The trail the Village Board is proposing to go through my property is just not a good idea,” Meixner said. “They are taking a private citizen’s land, the land is not suitable for a trail because of frequent flooding and rough terrain, plus it is going to cost the village taxpayers a lot of money. “When you look at the two options, the original trail proposal that is described in the Comprehensive Plan is clearly the best option. It is more suitable for a trail, less costly and does not require condemning private property.”

As for open meetings laws, citizens have the right to attend and observe open session meetings of governmental bodies. However, according to state statute, posted on the Wisconsin Towns Association website, those laws do not require a governmental body to allow members of the public to speak or actively participate.

Public comment times during meetings are also not required.

Bay City resident Kent Carlson said he and Meixner went to the Dec. 14 meeting, but Meixner wasn’t allowed to speak.

“As expected, David Meixner was not allowed to speak,” Carlson said in an email Thursday, Dec. 15. “In fact, the president concluded the meeting so fast that was like someone turned out the lights. After the usual proceedings, they passed around the bills, the second the last bill was signed he adjourned the meeting, boom!”

Meixner said he was originally listed on the agenda after his initial request, but was informed by King he had been removed.

“To be knocked off the agenda, it completely blows my mind,” Meixner said. “I”ve never heard of such a thing.”

Meixner doesn’t want to fight with the board, he said. He supports the nature trail idea, just not through his land.

“Everyone needs to take a step back and start with what they originally proposed,” Meixner said. “It was always a good idea. My presentation was meant to convey to the village that this trail plan is a better option than the one they are pursuing. This area is more suitable for a trail. In fact there are already trails there which people are free to walk, as this is County and DNR land. It is open to the public at no cost to the village. This land is also on higher ground and not as prone to flooding as the one they want on my land. With minimal improvements the village would have the trail that it designated in its Comprehensive Plan. It is not necessary for the village to take private property to have a trail.”

Carlson said he and Meixner walked the original trail proposed Monday, Dec. 12 after talking with Pierce County Land Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials.

“There are 30-plus trails out there,” Carlson said of publicly accessible land adjacent to village limits. “The human race already has a long record of destroying natural resources.”

The village’s legal fees total $24,954.35 for 2016. The amount set aside in the 2016 budget was $6,100.