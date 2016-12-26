At a previous meeting, former Elmwood resident Rick Talford, who attends board meetings and publishes accounts of them on his Elmwood Citizen Journalist Facebook page, questioned a $6,000 increase in the village’s 2017 budget. He claims the board has intentionally misled the public regarding budget expenditures, including village staff wages and benefits.

Village clerk Amy Wayne reported “The tax bills have been sent out and the village of Elmwood is taking less 1 percent on the whole of all the taxes that were assessed for each household.”

Some confusion stems from how a budget could go up 6 percent, but tax impact on property owners could go down.

Trustee Dolores Radtke referenced a tax sheet and pointed out changes in this year’s tax impact. She listed:

A 3.9 percent increase for the state.

A 1.8 percent increase for Pierce County

A 1 percent decrease for the village of Elmwood

A .6 percent increase for Elmwood schools

A 2.9 percent increase for Chippewa Valley Technical College

Because four of the five taxing jurisdictions saw increases, the mill rate for Elmwood taxpayers will go from $24.38 in 2015 to $24.55 this year on $1,000 of property valuation.

New construction grew the tax base, shared revenues increased and the state gave the village more transportation aid, causing the village portion of taxes to decrease by 1 percent, Wayne said.

A village cannot raise a tax levy more than the amount of net new construction without going to a referendum, she added in a phone interview Monday, Dec. 19.

“Now on Nov. 24, a letter to the editor written by you said that taxes keep going up. Our taxes went down 1 percent. Not a lot, but they didn’t go up. Can you tell me how that is?” Radtke directed to Talford.

He answered with “This ain’t public input.”

Radtke fired back “Well, I’m asking you a question...you reported an incorrect amount, because our taxes went down, they didn’t go up. You reported that incorrectly.”

Talford said the dollars listed on the budget are increasing by $6,000 this year, that $6,000 more is being asked for from taxpayers from last year.

“You’re confused,” village president Bill Stewart said. “Because right here, it’s the taxable income is what it got. Our budget is bigger by $6,000, but the taxes…”

“I’m not saying taxes, I’m saying you’re asking for more money from your taxpayers. If you’re budget is going up $6,000, who’s paying that?” Talford asked.

“It’s going for other people for taxing jurisdictions. You don’t understand, the taxes on a whole go up, but that doesn’t mean the village is taking it. Because the county is taking more, the school is taking more, CVTC is taking more,” Wayne said.

“The taxpayers are paying more money, correct?” Talford asked. “Then taxes are going up.”

“But not because of the village,” Wayne said with frustration. “You reported that it was solely because of the village that we raised taxes and take more, when we’re actually taking 1 percent less on a whole of all the taxing jurisdictions.”

Stewart repeated village taxation in Elmwood has gone down for property owners and offered to talk with Talford privately.

As trustee Dick Jones tried to decipher how village taxes are determined by “thinking out loud,” he told the board he’s learning about this process too.

“All the tax money that is collected goes back to the county, and they divvy out all the shares and the amounts of the levy limits and then we get a certain portion back from them. We don’t keep everything of that dollar, we only get a certain percentage,” Wayne said.

Talford also questioned what appeared to him to be a $5,000 wage increase for Elmwood Chief Police Officer Michael Schaffer in the 2015-2016 budget. He also claims the village board approved $30,000 in raises for four village employees (including the clerk and Schaffer) while making drastic cuts to the library budget.

Frustrated by these accusations, Wayne said the facts are simple: Talford doesn’t understand the budget, especially the fact that her salary is split between the general fund, and the water and sewer department budgets.

“He’s trying to portray that we misrepresent things and we lied to the public,” Wayne said Monday.

She said Schaffer received a 2 percent wage increase last year, which was approved in the village budget correctly. However, a glitch occurred when the budget numbers were printed (not passed), showing the incorrect $5,000 increase that Talford refers to. She said he was informed of this.

In the village budget worksheet, police department wages in the 2015 actual budget are listed at $36,764.64; in 2016 at $36,067; and in the proposed 2017 budget at $37,440 (an increase of 3.81 percent).

Police department benefits are reported as costing $7,382.98 in the actual 2015 budget; $6,149 in the 2016 budget; and $6,833 in the proposed 2017 budget (an 11.12 increase).

“Listening to the news and getting the climate of the hatred that they have toward the police in this country and what you hear how terrible they are we are really proud of our policeman,” Radtke said. “We’re happy with him. And I think we need in a community to support this man and not try to nitpick and harass him. Our police do so many good things for us that the average public has no idea what they do. They need our positive support not only in Elmwood but in the county also.”

Talford said in a phone interview Thursday, Dec. 15 that his budget analysis is nothing personal against Schaffer.

“I’m very touchy when I’m lied to or when the citizens are being lied to,” Talford said. “If you don’t stand up for what you believe in, it will affect your future, your children’s lives. It’s hard not to look like I have a vendetta.”

As for the proposed library budget for 2017, the library board requested $4,000, but will receive a $2,000 increase, Wayne confirmed.