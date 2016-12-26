Residents weary of bridge being out

The group pleaded with the board to speed up construction of a bridge off 400th Street that was washed out by flooding in July. Under current plans the bridge will not be rebuilt until August or September 2017.

Larry Brenner, town of El Paso resident and owner of Vino in the Valley, pleaded with the board to consider a new option so his customers and local residents could stop having to take detours.

Brenner asked for a temporary bridge, with a plan to use fill from Wieser Concrete and place a culvert underneath, a placeholder for a permanent bridge later.

Brenner said the township could borrow used culverts from Pierce County and Wieser Concrete could supply fill, with a deferred payment when the township would have money.

When asked why Wieser Concrete would supply the fill without an upfront cost, Andy Wieser said there wouldn’t be a lot of fill to use in the space, and it’s “more about being neighborly than anything.”

Brenner said a temporary bridge would help a lot of residents. He compared the size of the bridge to “smaller than his bedroom.”

“I know it’s probably a lot more complicated than I’m making it, but if that bridge could be used as fill, guard rails on the top, fill cost is deferred, we’re talking about some labor and some hauling that might not add up to $30- or $40,000,” Brenner said. “It might be 10 or 15 (thousand dollars).”

Salem Town Chair Paul Shingledecker, who gave Brenner the floor immediately when the meeting began, said there is nothing the board can do because the state of Wisconsin has claimed the bridge.

“The state will not fund us on anything above what our estimates are,” Shingledecker said. “So we can go in there and put all of the temporary bridges we want to, but it’ll be money straight from us.”

Shingledecker said the township cannot afford a temporary bridge and he encouraged residents to take up a collection. Shingledecker said the bridge was on track to be fixed in 2018, but the state moved construction up one year after flooding washed out the bridge.

“We were way the hell down, like two from the bottom, we were like second from the bottom, but now that it washed out, we moved up halfway,” Shingledecker said. “There isn’t much I can do when the state steps in.”

The bridge was well-traveled, with residents like Dave Bull and Nick Waltz traversing it for work and leisure. Bull estimates he used the bridge at least twice a day, while Waltz said he and his wife would cross it about four times daily.

Now, residents like Bull, Waltz and Brenner have to add on another 10 to 15 minutes to their commutes.

Waltz said Fischer Hill in the town of El Paso has been the main detour, but because of increased traffic, the steep grade and lack of guardrails, winter travel has been a concern.

Waltz, a nine-year township resident, said “I’m sure the bridge is a high priority,” but he doesn’t believe the board is doing all it can to complete the project.

The lack of a bridge presents health concerns for Bull. He said he is a diabetic with five stints in his heart, and he worries that an ambulance won’t be able to get to him in time in a medical emergency.

“It’s bureaucratic (b.s.),” Bull said about the bridge construction delay. “They gotta get their asses in gear.”

Bull added that “there will be a hell of a lawsuit” against the township if an ambulance isn’t able to reach him.

Brenner cited a drop in business at Vino in the Valley since the bridge has been out.

Brenner said business had been steadily increasing since opening in 2007, with no years of losses reported. Vino in the Valley had four straight years of growth of more than 13 percent. However, in Brenner said his gross receipts including sales tax dropped 9.4 percent this year.

Brenner said the lack of a bridge is “the only thing that’s different” around his business and he worries Vino in the Valley will take another substantial hit without a bridge.

Brenner likens the lack of a bridge to “living in a third world country” and looks at the process as “a joke.”

Though his business losing money is important to him, Brenner said more than anything, it’s “the principal” of the bridge being out and how residents are affected by it.

Shingledecker continued to try to reason with Brenner, by saying since the state is involved, the board can’t do anything to help speed up the process.

Board member Barry Bunce argued that placing a temporary bridge wouldn’t be financially smart.

“Besides that if we put $30,000 thousand into that now, what’s to say in April when the thaw comes, that doesn’t all go into Rush River again?” he asked.

A resident asked if the board could give them contact information for state officials involved with the project.

“To start, Chad Johnson with the county and work your way up,” Shingledecker said of the Pierce County Highway Commissioner.

Johnson declined comment to the Herald because of the state’s involvement.

“I don’t have anything to do with it,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson did say the bridge was selected as a part of the replacement FTP Bridge Program in 2012, with a projection of 2018 for completion.

Ross Johnson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation program project manager for the southern region, said the bridge construction process is time-consuming and expensive.

“We are tied up to our funding cycles and in today’s environment it’s tight,” Johnson said. “It’s really difficult for a demand of so many projects.”

He confirmed that a contract for the bridge can be done in May and construction could start “mid to late summer.”

Johnson said the construction wouldn’t take long, with a three-sided, pre-fabricated box culvert able to make the job “much quicker” while providing a quality bridge.

Johnson said the state will not supply any funding for a temporary bridge, although he understands that residents are anxious for a new bridge.

“We’ve seen this many times,” Johnson said. “We know how terrible it is. It seems like a good idea, but it’s very expensive. I wouldn’t waste the money on it.”

Chris Willger, an environmental analysis and review specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the DNR works to make sure bridge construction doesn’t negatively impact wetlands and waterways.

Willger said since the bridge is over a dry run to the Rush River, it’s designated as an intermittent stream, meaning it doesn’t always have water. Willger said that status is determined by if, at least once a year, someone could float a small kayak down the waterway.

Concerning a temporary bridge, Willger said the township would need approval from them and Pierce County by applying for a permit, at no cost. They would simply assess the fill or other remnants of the bridge to see if it would affect any waterway; construction wouldn’t be during a high flood time like the spring.

“If the town wants to put in a structure, they need to get the proper approval,” Willger said.

Shingledecker estimated the cost of a bridge ranging from $150,000 to over $300,000.

The price of the project was not confirmed by state officials, who said that since the state is rebuilding the bridge, it will pay 80 percent of the cost, with the township paying the balance.

“Basically, they told us since it’s been condemned and washed out, it’s a state bridge and remains a state bridge until it’s done,” Bunce said. “Then turned over to us when we pay it. We really have no say in any of this. We’re just at the mercy of the state.“

Chad Johnson did say that “condemn” is not a word they would use in regard to a bridge.

Near the end of the town board discussion, a distraught Brenner questioned why the residents would even pay their taxes if the process is this slow.

“Why do we have to pay our goddamn taxes on the 31st of this month? Nothing gets done. We could’ve paid for that bridge 20 times over. Yet, we have to sit here and wait for a year and a half when a temporary fix could be put in, Paul,” Brenner said.

Shingledecker said that because no one is “landlocked,” with only one resident on the other side of the bridge, the project wouldn’t be moved up any higher.

Brenner boiled over in frustration.

“It’s absolute bullshit,” he said. “It’s asine and (expletive) bullshit.”

Shingledecker agreed with Brenner, calling it “ridiculous.”

“You’re not going to get an argument out of me,” he said.