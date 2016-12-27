New website on village wish list

Trustee Rich O’Connell attended a state-hosted seminar, and is convinced a new user friendly and eye-catching website will make a difference.

“Others look at our page, not locals,” O’Connell said at the December board meeting. “We need to make it appealing to the viewer.

“Whether it’s land for sale, someone looking for an area to build or maybe even to pay a utility bill online, it needs an update.”

Trustee Mary Ducklow mentioned a website revamp was not factored into the 2017 budget, to which O’Connell said “I just wanted to expose this idea to the board.”

Estimates of $500 ro redesign the page and $20 per month to maintain it were tossed around. The board took no action.

The local tax levy, approved at the Dec. 8 board meeting, will increase from $389,367 in 2016 to $393,113 in the proposed 2017 budget, a change of about 1 percent.

Revenues are projected to total $796,975 in 2017, as compared to $770,768 last year, a 3.29 percent increase.

On the expenditures side, general government spending is projected to decrease from $191,122 to $150,925 this budget cycle. Public safety spending will go up roughly $5,400 while Public Works will decrease by about $7,200. A sum of $62,769 is earmarked for the reserve fund, which saw 0 dollars last year.

The assessed property value is $66,269,070, of which 1.61 percent of that lies in St. Croix County and 98.39 percent in Pierce.

Village clerk Luann Emerson reported village trash collector Paul’s Industrial Garage’s (PIG) rates are going up. The board didn’t discuss other trash removal options.

The recount is finished, and President-elect Donald Trump ended up with five more votes than originally reported, in the village.

A citizen inquired about use of the “yoga room” in the municipal building for fitness classes. The board agreed suggesting the community center first for this activity, going through community education for interested parties to sign up and creating a fee structure for the room’s use.