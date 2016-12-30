Pierce County, Sheriff’s department agree on deal

The board voted unanimously to approve two resolutions for the Sheriff Department’s collective bargaining agreement giving the department new terms on wages, vacations and holidays.

First, the board approved a 1.25 percent wage increase in 2017 and 2018 for the jail and jail dispatch subunit.

They also included a resolution to change wording in regards to vacations from “be granted” to “earn” for paid vacation, changing it to an hourly way to earn vacation hours; workers can’t go over 240 hours total.

The final approval dealt with changing holiday pay at 3.08 per pay period for eight-hour employees and 3.27 hours per pay period for eight-and-a-half or greater hour employees. The maximum amount of holiday pay that an employee can use is 85 hours, with all other hours being forfeited.

The second resolution dealt with the Sheriff department employees’ wages going up 1.5 percent each year in 2017 and 2018.

Like the first resolution, the paid vacation changed to an accrual system for eight-hour and eight-and-a-half hour shifts. The holiday pay will be the same as the jail and jail dispatch subunit as well.