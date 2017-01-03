Top 10 stories of 2016: Scott Walker is all ears in Elmwood

The goal for these listening sessions was to hear from a diverse cross section of the population, Walker told the Herald that day, including veterans, retirees, superintendents, teachers, high school students, farmers, local government officials and small business owners, about where they see the state 20 years from now in terms of success and goals, and how to get there.

About 30-40 people were invited to each listening session where no press was allowed. Walker said the lack of TV media, more so than newspapers, was less intimidating for those who want to speak.

His plan was to do 80 to 100 listening sessions in 2016. More than 40 people were turned away by police at Walker’s listening session in Pepin in June. A group of protesters waved signs, making their ire about not being included known.

The Elmwood stop was the 34th listening session of the year. Earlier that day, Walker flew into Menomonie and headed to Baldwin, where he toured the Donaldson Company. The week prior, Walker cited stops in Siren and Plover.

Walker said topics in Elmwood focused on workforce related issues, filling jobs, K-12 public education, youth apprenticeship programs, technical colleges, infrastructure and broadband accessibility.

“Broadband for sure,” Walker said. “I heard about that at 32 out of 34 sessions. Anywhere that is remotely rural it’s a big issue.”

Speaking of schools, Walker acknowledged school funding is a huge issue in Wisconsin, especially for rural communities. When asked how to combat costs falling to taxpayers, forcing districts to hold referenda to bridge the funding gap, to remain open, to perform maintenance or to fund programming, his solution pointed to increasing transportation and sparsity aids to districts. Changing the funding formula was not on the solution list.

In Walker’s eyes, the most pressing issue in the state is developing its workforce.

“What I mean by that is six years ago when I was running for governor in 2010, it was all about jobs, jobs, jobs creating jobs,” Walker said. “The biggest challenge we have right now is filling those jobs. Whether it’s in our schools, tech schools, the UW, in all these different areas we have to do more to connect people with the educational skills they need to fill these jobs.”