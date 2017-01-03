Top 10 stories of 2016: Small town politics heat up Bay City

Bay City residents David Meixner and Steven Meixner are planning to run for open trustee positions (currently held by Jesse Hohmann and Jon Ebensperger), while Kent Carlson hopes to be on the ballot for village president (currently held by Jim Turvaville).

The hamlet on the banks of the Mississippi River has been put on the map in 2016 by heated issues such as eminent domain, adverse land possession, a direct legislation request concerning a proposed nature trail, and a village board’s determination to claim land for a nature trail it says the village owns, while the man who bought it from a now deceased Pierce County supervisor says it’s his.

A brief timeline of this complicated issue follows:

Village board officials in Bay City approved a measure 3-2 April 13 to develop a 1.1-mile walking trail along an inlet of the Mississippi River, along the northern shores of Lake Pepin, through land owned by nature photographer David Meixner and onto a peninsula that has risen from the floor of the river.

After months of back-and-forth exchanges with David Meixner’s attorney, Bill Mavity, Bay City retained Ryan Simatic, a Minneapolis-based attorney specializing in eminent domain law, as its special counsel.

Cedar Corp senior planner Patrick L. Beilfuss outlined the “conceptual” trail, estimating the cost to fall between $3,000 and $5,000.

The village also asserts that it owns a dirt loop going past an artesian well on Meixner’s property in its entirety.

Villages are allowed to acquire land, state statutes outline, “by gift, purchase or condemnation...which may be lawfully acquired for the benefit of the public or for any public purpose…” The adverse possession law, which is separate from eminent domain, requires 20 years of exclusive, uninterrupted possession of the land. The village claims this to be true in this case.

At the May 11 board meeting, Meixner proposed giving the village a 650-by-15-foot swath of his land along the back side of his property, along what is platted (although unused) as Eighth Street. The path would then meet up with Market Street, swing around a 130-by-60-foot parking area for the ball field (which Meixner also proposed to give to the village), and head over the berm on a permanent easement (again, given by Meixner) to the unclaimed island. In exchange, Meixner wanted a 150-by-50-foot tract of woods and wetland, owned by the village on the northwestern side of his property. He also asked that the village drop claims of eminent domain and adverse possession to acquire parts of his property for the proposed trail. They refused to negotiate.

Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) and Rep. Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake) held a press conference in June on Meixner’s land, where they rolled out an initiative called the “Homeowners’ Bill of Rights,” a call for reform that protects and defends homeowners from the “creep of overbearing government at all levels.”

Pierce County Civil Court records show a petition for “a writ of mandamus” was filed by attorney William J. Mavity on behalf of plaintiffs Kent Carlson, David Meixner and Steven Meixner against defendants Bay City clerk Shawnie King, the village of Bay City and the village board of Bay City Aug. 16. A writ of mandamus is an order to compel a judicial or government officer to perform a duty owed to the petitioner. In this case, the three men asked a judge to order the village board to put a proposed nature trail project (which would cut through portions of David Meixner’s land) to a public vote on the Nov. 8 general election ballot or to pass a proposed ordinance. The case is still being reviewed.

David Meixner requested a spot on the Dec. 14 Bay City Village Board agenda. He wanted to present some ideas for an alternate nature trail rather than the plan proposed running through his land. He was denied. Turvaville allegedly instructed Bay City clerk Shawnie King to remove Meixner from the agenda.

The Bay City caucus is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 prior to the regular village board meeting.

.