    Top 10 stories of 2016: New county jail, sheriff’s dept. break ground

    By Sarah Young Today at 2:57 p.m.
    This still shot from a flyover time-lapse video of the new Pierce County jail and sheriff’s department construction progress shows what the site looks like in December. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County) 1 / 3
    Interior walls are taking shape in the new Pierce County jail and sheriff’s department facility at 555 Overlook Drive in Ellsworth. The project should be finished by June. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County) 2 / 3
    The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pierce County Jail and sheriff's department facility, held Thursday, March 24 at 555 Overlook Dr. in Ellsworth, was attended by Pierce County Sheriff's Department employees, Pierce County Board and Jail Ad Hoc Committee members, area law enforcement, and members of the design team. The mood was playful as snow was tossed into the air. Occupancy is slated for Summer 2017. (Photo by Sarah Young)3 / 3

    ELLSWORTH -- After decades of debate and deliberation, Pierce County officials broke ground for a new sheriff’s department and jail facility March 24 at 555 Overlook Drive near Shopko in Ellsworth. Occupancy is projected for July 2017.

    The 55,600-square-foot facility, located off Highway 65 and Overlook Drive near Shopko in Ellsworth, will house a 16,565-square-foot 80-bed jail pod with potential to expand to 120 beds, a 15,347-square-foot jail administration area, 16,869-square-foot sheriff’s department and a 3,908-square-foot lobby, plus mechanical and electrical spaces.

    The Pierce County Board voted 13-2 in March 2016 to award the sale of $18.5 million general obligation jail and sheriff’s department facility bonds to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., the lowest bidder. Eight bids were received.

    Construction began in April with excavation, utility installation and grading base roads and parking lots. Passersby saw structural steel framing for the jail administration area go up in July, followed by precast concrete wall panels and steel roof framing in August. The jail pod’s precast concrete wall panels also rose in August; masonry walls went up in December. As for the sheriff’s department, footings and foundation walls were poured in August, with structural steel framing and precast planks heading skyward in October.

    November and December saw masonry interior wall work, as well as interior stud framing. Drywalling, taping and painting will commence this month, while doors, floors, hardware and other interior finishes will occupy springtime months.

    According to a Market & Johnson (construction managers) report in the Dec. 15 Ad Hoc Jail Planning and Specification Development Committee board packet, final completion is set for June 29 with occupancy by July 14.

    “It has been over 20 years of education and dedication of people before myself of why the county needed a new jail,” Hove said. “Since I became Sheriff we have been talking with the elected and educating many Ad Hoc committees to get to this point. The Sheriff’s Office staff and other county employees have put thousands of hours in gathering information and attending meetings to make this happen. I thank everyone that was involved in this huge decision.”

    For more jail project updates, photos and flyover videos of the construction, click on the Jail tab at the Pierce County website, http://www.co.pierce.wi.us.

