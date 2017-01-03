The 55,600-square-foot facility, located off Highway 65 and Overlook Drive near Shopko in Ellsworth, will house a 16,565-square-foot 80-bed jail pod with potential to expand to 120 beds, a 15,347-square-foot jail administration area, 16,869-square-foot sheriff’s department and a 3,908-square-foot lobby, plus mechanical and electrical spaces.

The Pierce County Board voted 13-2 in March 2016 to award the sale of $18.5 million general obligation jail and sheriff’s department facility bonds to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., the lowest bidder. Eight bids were received.

Construction began in April with excavation, utility installation and grading base roads and parking lots. Passersby saw structural steel framing for the jail administration area go up in July, followed by precast concrete wall panels and steel roof framing in August. The jail pod’s precast concrete wall panels also rose in August; masonry walls went up in December. As for the sheriff’s department, footings and foundation walls were poured in August, with structural steel framing and precast planks heading skyward in October.

November and December saw masonry interior wall work, as well as interior stud framing. Drywalling, taping and painting will commence this month, while doors, floors, hardware and other interior finishes will occupy springtime months.

According to a Market & Johnson (construction managers) report in the Dec. 15 Ad Hoc Jail Planning and Specification Development Committee board packet, final completion is set for June 29 with occupancy by July 14.

“It has been over 20 years of education and dedication of people before myself of why the county needed a new jail,” Hove said. “Since I became Sheriff we have been talking with the elected and educating many Ad Hoc committees to get to this point. The Sheriff’s Office staff and other county employees have put thousands of hours in gathering information and attending meetings to make this happen. I thank everyone that was involved in this huge decision.”

For more jail project updates, photos and flyover videos of the construction, click on the Jail tab at the Pierce County website, http://www.co.pierce.wi.us.